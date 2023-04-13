Relegation-battling Leeds were on course to move 12th in the Premier League table when leading through Patrick Bamford's header in Sunday's hosting of Crystal Palace. Palace, though, equalised in first-half stoppage time and then ran riot after the break as Leeds conceded four times without reply for a crushing 5-1 defeat that has left the Whites fifth-bottom and just two points clear of the drop zone.Leeds remain on 29 points with just eight games left and Dorigo feels his former side will need to amass another nine points to ensure top flight survival.

Title-chasing Manchester City, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Fulham are five top-half teams still on United's remaining fixtures agenda but Leeds will also face another three sides who are fighting relegation.

The Whites still have to play relegation battlers Leicester City, Bournemouth and West Ham - and Dorigo ultimately believes his former side can come through an admittedly very uncomfortable ride and avoid the dreaded drop.

BUMPY RIDE: For Leeds United in their bid to beat the drop, especially after Sunday's 5-1 hammering from Crystal Palace, above. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

"I'm still looking at 38 points for me," Dorigo told the YEP, considering what tally he thought would be needed to keep Leeds up. "I think that 38 will just be okay but whatever points you are talking about, it's not comfortable is it?

"You are going to be going right up to that last game wondering who is doing what and where. But I think 38 should just about get the job done and, looking at the fixtures, if we play to our maximum, then that's perfectly sensible that we will get those.

"But we have to play well and of course you have to deserve your spot to stay in the Premier League. I think even beforehand there were no illusions and now I suppose we should be doubled down to say, 'right, it's going to be a real fight here and we need everyone on board and going in the same direction to get what we need'."