Leeds United will demand €25m (£21.5m) to sanction the sale of forward Willy Gnonto this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Everton are said to be the frontrunners to sign the player but the 19-year-old is now attracting interest from Aston Villa and Freiburg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfredo Pedullà of Sportitalia reports the Italy international is ‘likely’ to leave Leeds but a move to Serie A is unlikely with the youngster set to stay in England, with Everton the ‘favourites’.

Gnonto has had a busy summer, having represented Italy at both Under-21 and senior level in the Euro Under-21 Championship and Nations League.

The 19-year-old joined Leeds last year, signing a five-year deal with the club. He arrived from FC Zurich, with initial plans to play in the club’s Under-21s side. He played just five times for the academy team before forcing his way into Jesse Marsch’s plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his Premier League debut in the win over Liverpool at Anfield in October and went on to play 28 games in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Last week, Gnonto’s agent Claudio Vigorelli said the player’s focus was on his exploits with Italy before holding talks with Leeds over his future. Italy have now been eliminated from the Euro Under-21 Championship.

He told Calciomercato in Italy: “I say that we are concentrated on the national team and the European championship. Then we have to talk to Leeds and we’ll see, but I think there will be options.

“The Premier League experience has been fantastic for him and I think he wants to continue in that direction . Then in football everything can be. But right now the focus is on the national team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad