The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United prepare for the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly keen on a loan deal for Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt - but they will face competition from clubs across the Championship and beyond.

Football League World have reported there is interest in Gelhardt ahead of the January transfer window and have suggested QPR are ‘keeping tabs’ on the forward. However, as revealed by the YEP last month, the likes of Rangers, Plymouth Argyle, Preston North End and Stoke City have also shown an interest in Gelhardt and two Belgian clubs are believed to be keen on securing a loan deal for 22-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Wigan Athletic man has made just two appearances in the Championship so far this season after coming off the bench in the closing stages on a 2-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday and and away draw at Norwich City in October. As it stands, Gelhardt’s only start came in a Carabao Cup home defeat against Middlesbrough during the first week of the season and he has not been involved in a matchday squad since the Whites battled to a goalless draw at Bristol City when the forward remained on the bench at Ashton Gate.

Whites boss Daniel Farke spoke of Gelhardt’s struggles to find regular game-time in November and praised the forward for the attitude he had shown as his wait for competitive action continued.

He said: ""Obviously Joffy was struggling also with a few minor injuries in the last weeks," he said. "It's also tough, because he's such a top class character and gives everything in each of the training sessions. I love to have him around. He's homegrown. In each of the training sessions, he puts his heart really out. But the truth also, there's lots of quality options in this position. He has played obviously also for us and for this club a bit more like a winger who comes inside.

“On the winger positions we have Daniel James, we have Manor Salomon, we have Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto. He has also played a bit like a like a like a striker a bit like a loose striker and we have there at the moment Joel Piroe, who has scored many goals, we've got Mateo Joseph and we must not forget Patrick Bamford right now, also with lots of lots of quality and a crucial player and thank God he's on his way to stay fit and to gain his fitness back. I can't always take four strikers with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's tough for (Gelhardt), but I have to praise him for his attitude and his workload and training performances. So we also need this. And he has to make sure that he prepares himself for the moment when the chance will come. Sometimes there is a chance out of injuries, illnesses, bookings, or perhaps when a player has perhaps a poorer period and is not delivering. Then his time will come."

The Football League World report has suggested QPR have Gelhardt ‘on their radar’ for the January transfer window - but stressed the Championship strugglers will be unable to afford a permanent deal and could look to submit a loan bid in the first month of the new year.