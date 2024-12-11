Leeds United did their bit with a brilliant 3-1 win over Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United enjoyed one of those nights when just about everything seemed to go their way in the Championship, with Tuesday’s victory over Middlesbrough coming shortly after two of their promotion rivals dropped points.

Daniel Farke’s side extended their home winning run to eight games on Tuesday after coming out on top with a thrilling 3-1 win over Boro. Willy Gnonto’s scruffy 14th-minute opener was cancelled out by a Max Wober own-goal shortly after the break, but Leeds turned the screw to score twice in the final 16 minutes through Dan James and Brenden Aaronson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An excellent three points saw the Whites leapfrog Sheffield United to go top, with Chris Wilder’s side not in action until Wednesday. And unbeknownst to those on the pitch - and those with no wifi in the stadium - that victory came just a few minutes after both Burnley and Sunderland dropped points at home.

Burnley hosted Leeds’ weekend visitors on Tuesday night and after earning a decent point at home to Middlesbrough, were hoping to build on that with victory. But Scott Parker’s side were unable to find any breakthrough on another frustrating evening for the Clarets attack.

Predictably, Burnley dominated possession and reduced Derby to just one attempt on target but as has often been the case during tough periods, they could not break down a battling Rams backline. And as frustration grew inside Turf Moor, the Clarets were made to settle for a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a much more dramatic affair at the Stadium of Light but one that ultimately yielded the same result, with Sunderland drawing 1-1 against Bristol City. Things looked to be much worse for the Black Cats, who conceded a Luke McNally goal on the hour and looked set for a first home defeat of the season.

That was until substitute Patrick Roberts collected Adil Aouchiche’s pass to fire beyond Max O’Leary in the third minute of added-time. The result allows Sunderland to continue their unbeaten home run but Regis Le Bris’ side have now won just one of their last eight league games.

With both dropping points, Sheffield United remain in the automatic promotion places despite not playing until Wednesday, when they go to Millwall. The Blades are on 39 points, with Burnley third on 38 and Sunderland another point behind on 37. But it is Leeds out on top, with their brilliant win over Middlesbrough leaving them on 41, two clear of the Blades and three clear of Burnley.