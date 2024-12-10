Leeds United 3 Middlesbrough 1: Reaction and recap as Whites move top and open up automatics gap

They are the scenarios for the gap between Leeds and Boro after tonight’s game - Leeds lining up second and seven points ahead of Boro in fifth place. But I think it’s pretty well considered that Boro are well capable of still getting into the automatic promotion race and a ten-point gap to them would be huge - as would returning to the top of the division and with a two-point cushion in the automatic spots - even if Burnley beat Derby at Turf Moor tonight - as you would expect. Sheffield United would then have a game in hand which would arrive at Millwall tomorrow night. Tough. But so is this as Leeds look for an amazing eighth consecutive win at Elland Road. Firpo is out for four to six weeks and Wober looks the obvious replacement. Or Byram but he might well be needed if Bogle doesn’t make it and Farke didn’t sound hugely optimistic at his pre-match presser. Could see Gnonto coming back in too - maybe for Solomon. Three changes would be the guess - Wober for Firpo, Byram for Bogle and Gnonto for Solomon. Schmidt is another option in either full back position though. Team news at 7pm ahead of a big big night. Leeds lining up second, just one point behind the Blades but only one point ahead of Burnley and only two points ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland who host Bristol City tonight. It’s around four degrees here, dry and still which is very welcome after the weekend weather and Storm Darragh.