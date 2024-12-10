Leeds United 3 Middlesbrough 1: Reaction and recap as Whites move top and open up automatics gap
Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by live match updates and analysis before post-game reaction.
Whites boss Daniel Farke made four changes to his side, two of them forced with full-backs Junior Firpo and Jayden Bogle both out injured. Firpo is facing four to six weeks out with a hamstring injury whilst Bogle was also a doubt for the contest due to a hamstring issue but not a serious one.
Sam Byram, himself back from a hamstring injury, replaced Bogle at right back whilst Max Wober was handed a first league start of the season at left back having replaced the injured Firpo midway through the first half in the weekend's win against Derby County.
The other two changes saw Willy Gnonto replace Manor Solomon out wide and Mateo Joseph come in for Joel Piroe upfront as Solomon and Piroe both dropped to the bench.
Leeds lined up sat in second place, one point behind Sheffield United, but knowing that a victory would send them top and above the Blades who visit Millwall on Wednesday night. Boro, meanwhile, began the evening in fifth place, seven points behind Daniel Farke's Whites who kicked off looking for an eighth home in succession.
The evening also marked a milestone moment for Dan James as he made his 100th appearance for the Whites.
Key Events
- 8pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Leeds second and one point off top spot
- Boro fifth and seven points behind Leeds
8pm kick-off
As Leeds face Boro under the Elland Road lights tonight. A big one.
Good evening from Elland Road, four degrees, balmy
Stage is set - a big one this
Four, seven or ten
They are the scenarios for the gap between Leeds and Boro after tonight’s game - Leeds lining up second and seven points ahead of Boro in fifth place. But I think it’s pretty well considered that Boro are well capable of still getting into the automatic promotion race and a ten-point gap to them would be huge - as would returning to the top of the division and with a two-point cushion in the automatic spots - even if Burnley beat Derby at Turf Moor tonight - as you would expect. Sheffield United would then have a game in hand which would arrive at Millwall tomorrow night. Tough. But so is this as Leeds look for an amazing eighth consecutive win at Elland Road. Firpo is out for four to six weeks and Wober looks the obvious replacement. Or Byram but he might well be needed if Bogle doesn’t make it and Farke didn’t sound hugely optimistic at his pre-match presser. Could see Gnonto coming back in too - maybe for Solomon. Three changes would be the guess - Wober for Firpo, Byram for Bogle and Gnonto for Solomon. Schmidt is another option in either full back position though. Team news at 7pm ahead of a big big night. Leeds lining up second, just one point behind the Blades but only one point ahead of Burnley and only two points ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland who host Bristol City tonight. It’s around four degrees here, dry and still which is very welcome after the weekend weather and Storm Darragh.
The team we expect, three changes, two if Bogle makes it
Arrivals
Boro’s players the first to check out the pitch. Byram is here for Leeds, as expected upon his return from injury.
Leeds arrivals
Meslier is out early and the first player out.
The next lot
Struijk, Piroe, Crew, Dan James, Schmidt. Not many of them came out.
Catching up
Ayling and Dan James having a chat on the pitch
Not with the squad.
Still cold like
After sitting here for a while it’s not as tropical as first thought, not as bad as the weekend but not far off cold-wise. Wrap up, again. No Bogle so surely Byram and Wober to start.
Joseph starts - four changes
Leeds United v Middlesbrough: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Struijk, Wober; Tanaka, Rothwell; Gnonto, James, Aaronson, Joseph.
Strong bench
Leeds subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Ampadu, Crew, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Solomon, Piroe, Bamford.
Boro team
The four changes
Byram for the injured Bogle, Wober in for the injured Firpo - then Gnonto for Solomon out wide and Joseph for Piroe up tops. Solomon and Piroe benched.
100th Leeds appearance
For Dan James, hopefully it’s better than Firpo’s
Team news in full
Leeds United v Middlesbrough: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Struijk, Wober; Tanaka, Rothwell; Gnonto, James, Aaronson, Joseph. Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Ampadu, Crew, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Solomon, Piroe, Bamford.
All set at Elland Road!
Warm ups done, fans wrapped up, ready for action. Boro’s away following give their team a huge cheer as they head in
