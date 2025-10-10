What 14 pundits and managers have said about Leeds United this season

Leeds United have experienced contrasting fortunes during their return to the Premier League as Daniel Farke’s side were left sitting four points and three places above the relegation zone ahead of the second international break of the season.
The Whites kicked off their season with a home win against Everton and they doubled their win tally with an impressive victory at struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers. Farke’s men have claimed a point from draws with Newcastle United and Bournemouth but have suffered defeats against London trio Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.
The international break has offered an opportunity to reflect on the events of the last two months and the YEP has taken a look back at what opposition managers and pundits from the world of television and radio have said about the Whites so far this season.
1. Jamie Redknapp (on Leeds' hopes of survival)
Speaking after the defeat at Arsenal, he said: "Those promoted teams will be looking at West Ham and thinking, we can finish above them. On that showing tonight, those teams will believe that they will finish above them. The three sides that have come up are going to do much better than last season. Leeds just found out today that you don't have the time on the ball you get in the Championship. You don't get as much time in the Premier League. But they won't be too worried, these games don't define their season."
2. David Moyes (after a controversial penalty decision in Leeds' 1-0 win against Everton)
He said: "I'm obviously going to say it's not a penalty and I believe it's not a penalty. I've been to see the referee. The referee sort of [had] nothing to do with it, he thought it was to do with VAR, the decision they've made. I think there have been a lot of [poor] decisions and tonight's is another one. We improved a bit in the second half, but I wasn't impressed by how we played at all. I've got to give great credit to Leeds. I thought they were incredibly intense, certainly for the first 30 minutes."
3. Gary Neville (on Leeds United's penalty in the win against Everton)
The former Manchester United star told Sky Sports: "The guilt was written all over Tarkowski's face. He knows it is a penalty. Tarkowski moved his arm towards the ball. He leans into it and he blocks it. It is a penalty, and he knows what he has done. He knows it is a penalty. He knows that he has made a mistake."
4. Mikel Arteta (ahead of Arsenal's win against Leeds)
"I'm very complimentary of them (Leeds). I spoke to them and what I love is they're going to maintain that philosophy, that way of playing on Monday [against Everton]. They are super impressive. We all know the stadium and the people that they have right behind them."
5. Eddie Howe (ahead of Leeds United's goalless draw with Newcastle)
"Every time we have been to Elland Road, we have experienced the atmosphere their fans try to create. The start of the game is going to be very important for us. They have invested in a lot of good players. I love going to Elland Road - it is a stadium full of emotion, and we'll need to use that emotion this weekend."
6. Jeff Stelling (on Leeds United's transfer window)
Speaking on talkSPORT, Stelling said: "I can't get excited over any of their signings. Leeds United. I just don't know who is going to score the goals for them. I can't get excited over James Justin, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and so on. For me, they needed strikers they could rely on to get goals. Calvert-Lewin, you can't rely on. I worry for Leeds."