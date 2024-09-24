Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darren Bent has resurfaced a special Leeds United result from the archives.

Former England international Darren Bent has pulled out an iconic Leeds United performance from the archives to compare with a recent Premier League clash.

Last weekend, reigning champions Manchester City faced Arsenal in what could be a crucial result in this season’s title challenge. The clash ended 2-2 after former Barnsley and Everton defender John Stones popped up in stoppage time to claw a point back from their title rivals.

Arsenal had been 2-1 up since half-time but they also went a man down after Leandro Trossard picked up a second yellow card just before the break. The Gunners defended for their lives for the whole second half with ten men but an agonising goal at the death of the match unravelled all their efforts.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Monday following the match, Bent weighed in on the result and compared the result to Leeds’ stunning triumph over the Premier League heavyweights back in 2021. The Whites took the lead at the Etihad thanks to Stuart Dallas but a red card for Liam Cooper just before half-time cast a wave of dread over the pitch.

City found an equaliser through Ferran Torres in the second half but, unlike Arsenal, a 10-man Leeds United were able to find a second wind. Marcelo Bielsa’s side pushed forward and Dallas was there once again to poke home an injury time winner.

“It shocked me because I thought they’d go for a four, a three and one,” Bent said, analysing Arsenal’s performance against City after Trossard’s red card.

“They would have left one kind of floating, he would have got back into position and then when we got the ball he’d be that kind of focal point that you can hit the target, get hold of it and draw fouls that kind of thing.

“But when I looked at the team shape when they came out and it one, five, four, it was evident and so blatant that they had no intention of attacking. It is [the right thing to do] because if Manchester City had committed men forward, Man City could carve you open, but I think that is a defensive display that will give Arsenal confidence going forward.

“I know the counter-argument is, Leeds fans will be able to remind me, I’m pretty sure Leeds went to the Etihad and won and I think Stuart Dallas might have scored the goal. They were down to 10 men, you know what Bielsa ball was like, and they went and won it and secured all three points.”