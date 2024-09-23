Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An ex-Leeds boss is considered an ‘outsider’ for a newly-vacant Championship managerial job.

Ex-Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce is considered an outsider for a newly-vacant Championship managerial post along with another former Whites chief.

Cardiff City sacked boss Erol Bulut following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Leeds which left the Bluebirds rooted to the foot of the division with just one point from their first six games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omer Riza is now in charge of the first team on an interim basis while the club look to recruit a new permanent first team manager but Riza has been made third favourite to land the post by betting firm Bet Victor at 10-1.

Former Manchester United star and ex-Wales boss Mark Hughes, though, is the clear market leader at 3-1 followed by Nathan Jones at 5s in a market which features two ex-Leeds bosses in Allardyce and also Neil Warnock.

Both are considered outsiders, Allardyce at 20-1 and Warnock 25s despite his big Cardiff links. Alex Neil, at 10s, and Nigel Pearson, at 12s, are considered far more likely contenders.