The latest transfer talk for Leeds United and their upcoming opponents.

Leeds United bounced back from their tough defeat to Burnley with 2-0 win over Cardiff City last time out. The competition in the Championship is heating up and Daniel Farke’s side are feeling the levels of pressure, as they currently sit sixth in the table with 11 points.

Leaders West Brom have yet to lose a match, having capitalised on Sunderland’s defeat to Plymouth Argyle earlier this month to leapfrog into first place. Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United currently make up the rest of top six while they, and others below, continue to push forward with promotion in their minds at the end of the season.

Ahead of Leeds’ meeting with Coventry City at Elland Road this Saturday, we’ve rounded up some of the latest Championship transfer headlines.

Leeds ‘keen’ to enter new contract talks with forward

According to Football Insider, Leeds are ‘keen to open’ discussions over a new deal with Dan James, who is currently under contract until 2026. Those at the club want to avoid the winger entering the final 18 months of his contract as it leaves them vulnerable to losing him.

If Leeds leave it too long to table contract talks, they could be forced to sell him next year, which is reportedly a scenario the club ‘wants to avoid’. The Whites are eager to see James commit his long-term future to the club. He is currently out of action with a hamstring injury but he opened his account for the season with a goal against Sheffield Wednesday before being rule out.

Sunderland set to make free signing ahead of Leeds clash

Championship title-pushers Sunderland are set to sign former Brighton striker Aaron Connolly on a free move, according to Sussex World. The 23-year-old was released by Hull City during the summer and remains with a club. He tallied ten goals in 36 appearances for the Tigers last season and is waiting for his chance to contribute to another side.

Sunderland, who are currently second in the Championship table, will face Leeds on October 4th. The Black Cats have already scored the joint-highest goal return of the season so far but they are looking to further bolster their options with the signing of Connolly. The 24-year-old has also previously played for Middlesbrough and Luton Town.