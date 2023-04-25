Leeds United suffered another setback in their bid for Premier League survival on Tuesday night after drawing with Leicester City.

Luis Sinisterra looked to have done enough to secure all three points for Javi Gracia’s men, scoring after 20 minutes before later leaving the game through injury. But Leicester substitute Jamie Vardy scored his first goal since October to secure a point from the relegation six-pointer for the Foxes.

The result means Leeds are within two points of the drop, with Everton having a game in-hand, while Gracia’s men have an unenviable run-in to negotiate.

Though, it might have been different for Leeds had Patrick Bamford taken his big chance. The striker received the ball on the bounce at the back post with the best part of half the goal unguarded, but he managed to swipe it wide of the post. It’s a moment that is likely to bring more ciriticism for the forward, who has struggled for goals this season, and former Whites stopper Paul Robinson believes it was a moment that could ‘define’ Leeds’ season.

“Leeds should have three points,” Robinson told the BBC. “You can’t emphasise how big that moment was for Patrick Bamford, he looks like he’s lacking in confidence. Moments like that define your season.”

Speaking about Leeds’ concession of the equaliser, Robinson said: “ Leeds only know one way of playing. They have no in-game management, they commit bodies forward and leave themselves so open. They can't close a game out. It's something that has followed them around all season.”

