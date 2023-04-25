Leicester looked to have gone ahead in the seventh minute when Leeds failed to clear a corner from which Boubakary Soumare laid the ball off to Youri Tielemans who rifled home a 20-yard rocket that flew into the top left corner off the bar.

However, to Elland Road's delight, VAR intervened and the strike was disallowed due to Soumare being offside, leading to celebrations in the stands akin to a home goal. Nevertheless, the Foxes began to get on top and a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Liam Cooper was required to thwart Harver Barnes who had been played in down the left side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Luis Sinisterra was unable to get a decent connection on to a decent Jack Harrison cross and back came Leicester who went agonisingly close when James Maddison sent an effort just wide on the stretch to a Kelechi Iheanacho cross from the right.

AGONY: As Patrick Bamford puts a golden chance wide in the closing stages. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Leeds, though, went ahead in the 20th minute through a fine goal from Luis Sinisterra who stormed towards the back post to head home a brilliant cross from Harrison who had cut in from the right flank. Elland Road erupted and the Whites pushed for a second with Luke Ayling trying to catch Foxes keeper Daniel Iversen out upon latching on to his clearance from the outside of his box but the custodian recovered to save.

As Leicester looked to respond, James Maddison was given a free-kick on the edge of the box after Junior Firpo was judged to have clipped the midfielder but Maddison sent a wasteful free-kick wide.

But Leeds were dealt a blow shortly before the free-kick was awarded as Sinisterra went down injured and the winger was unable to continue despite initially trying to play on and was replaced by Crysencio Summerville in the 32nd minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester were the next to threaten with a rapid break forward but the Foxes were twice frustrated by Illan Meslier who raced out to crucially palm away a cross and then gathered as the Foxes came again.

Luke Ayling was then harshly booked for a sliding challenge on Barnes despite clearly winning the ball and Rodrigo was also greeted with a yellow card after taking down Wout Faes in stoppage time but the first half ended with Leeds one goal to the good.

There were no changes at the interval, after which Rodrigo was the first player to threaten as he cut into the area and unleashed a low drive which was blocked.

Leicester's Soumare was then booked for clipping the heels of Marc Roca in the middle of the park but Roca was booked a minute later after going through the back of Maddison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester began to push Leeds back and the Whites saw an attempt at a flicked finish from Faes fly across the area before Barnes cut only to whip his effort wide.

Cooper was then the next to enter the book for sticking out a leg and catching Iheanacho on the edge of the box but Maddison sent his free-kick into the wall and Leeds survived the corner.

Tielemans then saw yellow for taking down the dancing Summerville to the left side of the box for a free-kick which was cleared to Weston McKennie who blazed a wild effort over the bar.

Whites boss Javi Gracia then made his second substitution in bringing off Rodrigo for Brenden Aaronson, a change greeted by chants for Willy Gnonto who remained on the bench.Leicester were pushing Leeds back deeper and deeper and the Foxes were denied twice by two good saves from Meslier to keep out a ferocious drive from Iheanacho and then the follow up attempt from Patson Daka who was flagged offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another save followed as Meslier darted out to smother the ball at the feet of Iheanacho as he burst into the box for a free kick which ended with Faes spooning an overhead kick well over the bar.

But Leicester bagged the goal they had been threatening for some time in the 79th minute as Iheanacho burst away and beat Cooper before releasing Maddison and the ball then found substitute Jamie Vardy who slotted home past Meslier.

The Foxes looked to have gone ahead just three minutes later when Vardy smashed home again from close range but the striker was offside.

Chants of "make a sub" broke out in the stands but Gracia kept with the same players and Ayling fired in a shot in the 88th minute that was deflected over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the corner, Marc Roca's header was saved at point blank range by Iversen who then turned Aaronson's attempt wide for another corner.

Leeds looked certain to go ahead from the next corner which dropped to an unmarked Bamford at the back post but the Whites no 9 could only flick the ball wide as he looked to the skies.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Sinisterra (Summerville 32), Harrison; Rodrigo (Aaronson 68), Bamford. Subs not used: Robles, Struijk, Kristensen, Forshaw, Greenwood, Gnonto, Rutter.

Leicester City: Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristiansen; Soumare, Tielemans; Tete (Vardy 70), Maddison, Barnes (Daka 70); Iheanacho (Praet 82). Subs not used: Ward, Amartey, Souttar, Ndidi, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet.

Referee: Paul Tierney.