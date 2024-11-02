Leeds United’s decision not to pursue this summer target has been vindicated.

Leeds United underwent a busy summer transfer window following their snub of the last promotion spot last season. The Whites fought their way to the final of the Championship play-offs, with a Premier League return firmly set in their sights, but an agonising 1-0 defeat to Southampton unravelled all their hard work.

A lot was riding on Leeds’ promotion fate, particularly the future of key players who had been attracting attention from the top flight. As many expected, the Whites sold the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, while Archie Gray also stepped up to the Premier League in a ‘bittersweet’ move.

Daniel Farke’s firepower in attack was depleted and Leeds had several targets on their radar as they reset and prepared to go again in the Championship. The Whites signed Largie Ramazani on a four-year deal from UD Almería, as well as Manor Solomon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

One man they missed out on, though, was Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe, who was valued at £15 million. Leeds eventually failed to agree terms with their Championship rivals and many made their feelings known about the collapsed deal.

However, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman doesn’t think Leeds should be losing any sleep over missing out on signing Rowe. Despite his 12-goal return last season, Goodman has backed Farke’s actual signings to be important in their promotion push this season.

“Rowe is a player that would have done well at Leeds, but Norwich wanted more and the player agreed — possibly because he was going to be paid more than Leeds were paying him. I don’t blame Leeds for sticking to their guns and they have since brought in Manor Solomon who, when fully fit, will cause havoc in the Championship. The key of course is keeping him fit,” Goodman told MOT Leeds News.

“There’s also Largie Ramazani, who started his Leeds career fantastically well prior to injury. When I watched him against Sunderland recently I was impressed. He’s a constant threat and already has three goals and one assist from eight games. There’s an argument to be made whether Rowe’s figures would be any better.”

Rowe has since joined Ligue 1 side Marseille on loan from the Canaries, who are currently eighth in the Championship table. The 21-year-old impressed last season with his ability to play on both wings as well as in the attacking midfield role. However, Ramazani started his first season off strong prior to his injury, and Solomon has been backed to ‘cause havoc’ if he can also stay fit.