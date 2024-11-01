Archie Gray has continued to show off his versatility at his new club.

Archie Gray’s ability to adapt to multiple positions on the pitch was something he showcased well with Leeds United and now, he is exploring further versatility with Tottenham Hotspur.

During his breakout season at Elland Road, Gray was mainly deployed as a right-back under Daniel Farke, which is a role he is also playing in the Premier League. While the right-hand side of the backline has been his main role for both clubs so far, the 18-year-old has also been placed at centre-back, left-back and in midfield on occasions under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Some Spurs fans have been calling for Gray to be played in one main position, rather than slotting into several when called upon. However, the former Leeds star - who is a midfielder by trade - is taking everything in his stride and embracing his versatility, which can only benefit his experience as a player and his chance of more game time at Tottenham.

“I'm just enjoying it and wherever I get put on the pitch I'll just try to do my best. Every day in training wherever I am playing on the pitch I'll just try and learn as much as I can because ultimately I am an 18-year-old and it doesn't matter where I play now. As long as I can learn loads of different roles then hopefully it will help me in the future,” Gray told football.london.

“When you play different positions you understand that position. And especially when you go back into whichever position you prefer or wherever you play in a different game, you understand what you want from that position as well. Say I play central midfield in one game and have played right-back before, you understand what the right-back wants of you and also what the centre-back wants because you've played in those positions.

“It's just really useful to understand what they want and where you need to be in those positions and I think it just helps my overall game and the understanding. Like I said, I'll just keep learning those positions.”

Gray has had limited Premier League action since moving from Leeds, making just four cameo appearances so far, but he has enjoyed starting all of Tottenham’s Europa League and Carabao Cup fixtures. The 18-year-old played the full 90 minutes against Manchester City in the Cup on Wednesday, which ended in a surprise 2-1 win for Spurs to see them into the next round.

Gray has admitted he has ‘definitely’ improved over the last four months highlighted how Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma have been working with him to enhance his ability as a defensive midfielder, despite them being direct competition for the role.

"They're two brilliant players and they're so important for the team," he explained. "Especially in training every day they both help me so much as I am a young player and they've seen a lot in football and played at the top of football.

"They're helping me when I go in at No.6 in training and I'm in the same position as them. They just teach me little things like where to be on the pitch and things like that. It's really useful and I'm grateful for them."