One Leeds player is banned for today’s visit of Plymouth - and two more are walking a very thin tightrope.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites boss Daniel Farke has pondered possible suspension help as a Leeds United pair walk a particularly thin disciplinary tightrope.

Leeds duo Joe Rodon and Willy Gnonto both sit on four yellow cards for the new Championship season and one more before the cut-off date would land either a one-match ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That cut off date is not even close, five bookings up to and including the 19th game of the season earning any player a one-match suspension which has already landed at the feet of Whites pair Junior Firpo and Jayden Bogle.

Firpo sat out last weekend’s goalless draw at Bristol City following a fifth caution of the season and Bogle now finds himself suspended for today’s visit of Plymouth Argyle having himself picked up a fifth yellow card of the campaign in last weekend’s goalless draw at Ashton Gate.

With bookings in the modern game now more and more commonplace, Farke admits there are grounds to believe that either the cut off date or threshold could be altered yet is ultimately attempting to stay focused on what Leeds can control.

This afternoon’s contest against the Pilgrims marks just United’s 13th game of the new Championship season, leaving six more to navigate before the 19th contest at home to Derby County on Saturday, December 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if there was an argument for the threshold to be changed, Farke pondered: “Yes, perhaps. But these are some decisions for the panels and for the persons who are a bit more concentrated on this topic.

"I try to work with my players a bit more like the less bookings we get and the less yellow cards and also hopefully no yellow or red cards the better it is because I want them all available.

"But it happens sometimes. Sometimes when you are there with a tactical foul or something like this you have to pick up a yellow card, especially as a defensive player.

"I think there were also one or two cards that we could have avoided so we are always working on this and yes, nowadays, the referees are a bit more tempted to show cards in comparison to perhaps the football in my generation. It feels a bit easier and softer sometimes with yellow cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, perhaps it is a solution to go just for a suspension after whatever six or seven yellow cards or to have the cut off times a bit earlier. I'm not an expert on this topic, I adapt to the rules and I want to concentrate on football. But yes, perhaps, it is worth a think about it."