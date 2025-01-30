Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been a rollercoaster six months for the former Leeds United midfielder.

Former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara’s future has been put on ice as he awaits confirmation of Stade Rennais manager Jorge Sampaoli’s sacking.

Reports coming out of France earlier this month named Kamara as one of four players to have been axed from the first-team by Sampaoli, following a miserable run of form. The 29-year-old was informed of his decision by the Rennes hierarchy and told to train alone as his agent looked to secure a move away.

Romano provided a fresh update on a rollercoaster few days for Kamara on Thursday, relaying reports from French outlet L’Equipe that Sampaoli is set to be sacked by Rennes. The experienced Argentinian has only been in the job for two-and-a-half months but seven defeats in 10 games has forced decisive action.

Official confirmation is expected to follow soon, with doubt over whether Sampaoli will remain in charge for his side’s Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg on Sunday. There is no detail as to who might replace the outgoing 61-year-old but Kamara will have a keen eye on things going into the final few days of the January transfer window.

Having been pushed to the fringes of first-team football by Sampaoli - he played just 80 minutes under the struggling manager - and then axed completely, Kamara was set to leave Rennes but that move is now in doubt. Romano claims the Finland international is ‘in talks for [an] exit [and] now waiting to understand what happens with [the] Rennes coach.”

It’s been a madcap 2024/25 campaign for Kamara, who only left Leeds for Rennes six months ago. Elland Road chiefs spent around £4.5million on the midfielder in 2023, with an offer of £8m deemed too good to turn down, given it allowed the club to essentially double their money on an investment made 12 months prior.

Kamara enjoyed a decent start to life in France but quickly dropped off, with his last league start coming in November and lasting just 45 minutes. The former Rangers man has since played just twice, both of which came as a late substitute when his side were comfortably ahead.

Another factor in Leeds’ decision to cash in on Kamara was a desire to add more attacking threat in midfield, and they have succeeded. The £3.5m signing of Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf has proven to be an outstanding piece of business, with the Japan international quickly becoming one of Farke’s best players and scoring twice so far.

Joe Rothwell’s season-long loan move from Bournemouth also looks more shrewd with each passing week. The experienced midfielder has brought added zip and attacking intent at Elland Road, forming an excellent partnership with Tanaka during a spell in which Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev were both out with long-term injuries.