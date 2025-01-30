Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United were linked with the promising youngster over summer as they eyed replacements for Crysencio Summerville.

Reported Leeds United summer target Sontje Hansen could be on his way to the Championship amid links to promotion rivals Burnley.

Hansen emerged as a possible target for Leeds in August, with recruitment chiefs zoned in on attacking reinforcements following the £28million departure of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United. Dutch outlet Voetbal International named the Whites and League One outfit Birmingham City as possible destinations for the 22-year-old winger, but that never came to pass.

Leeds instead looked to Spain for Summerville’s replacement, signing £10m UD Almeria star Largie Ramazani while also bringing Manor Solomon in on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Hansen remained at NEC Nijmegen and has continued to catch the eye, with Burnley now weighing up a January move.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph claims Turf Moor chiefs have ‘made an approach’ for Hansen, who they would like to sign on a six-month loan that includes a £3.5m obligation to buy in the summer. He adds that talks are ongoing between Burnley and NEC Nijmegen, who are well-placed with two-and-a-half years remaining on their winger’s contract.

Burnley are known to be in the market for attacking reinforcements, having seen two bids - the latter worth a reported £5m plus add-ons - rejected for Morgan Whittaker. Scott Parker’s side eventually missed out on the 24-year-old, who joined Middlesbrough instead, but their desire for goals is clear.

The Clarets failed to register a single shot on target during Monday’s 0-0 draw at home to Leeds, failing to score for an 11th Championship game this season. An incredible defensive record is keeping them in the promotion race but goals have been a real problem, with their tally of 36 in 29 games the lowest of any top-six side.

Parker was forced to defend his side’s approach after that lifeless draw against Leeds, a ninth goalless stalemate of the season for the promotion-chasing Clarets. Asked if he can be happy with a performance that failed to register a shot on target at home, Parker told the Burnley Express: “No, definitely not.

“We're always one to be ultra-critical, and the critical element of us at this present moment in time is exactly that. Again, let's not look past the fact we've played against a very good side, but 100 per cent there's a side to us where we need to improve and that side is clear really.”

Hansen, a right-footed winger who can play on either side, would bring an injection of goals having scored four in 16 league games this season for NEC Nijmegen, with one assist to boot. In his first full senior campaign last year, he registered six goals and four assists in 33 Eredivisie matches.

While Leeds won’t have to face Burnley again this season, they will be keeping a close eye on their transfer activity ahead of a crucial promotion run-in. Daniel Farke’s side retained a three-point gap on the third-placed Clarets following Monday’s draw, with Sheffield United between the pair in second and Sunderland not far behind in fourth.