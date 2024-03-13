Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will hope to enter the March international break top of the Championship after pulling within three points of Leicester City over the weekend. Daniel Farke's side beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 on Friday evening before seeing the Foxes draw at Hull City and Ipswich Town lose at Cardiff City.

Victory by two or more goals at home to Millwall on Sunday will see the Whites go top for the next two weeks, with Leicester not in league action due to their FA Cup commitments. It's set to be another massive weekend and in the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories to come out of Elland Road.

Osayi-Samuel talks 'postponed'

Fenerbahce have reportedly asked for talks with Leeds over the transfer of Bright Osayi-Samuel to be postponed until the summer. Turkish outlet Gazete Damga reports that a £7million bid was submitted by the Whites, although it does not state whether that was in January or ahead of summer.

Leeds have been linked with a move for Osayi-Samuel in recent weeks, with right-back set to be a priority area to strengthen in the summer whether promotion is achieved or not. Archie Gray and Connor Roberts are currently available to play there, but the former will soon need to be moved into central midfield while the latter is only on loan from Burnley for the rest of the season.

Those in charge at Fenerbahce are said to be reluctant to enter negotiations while their campaign is ongoing, given they remain in a fierce title race against Galatasaray. Osayi-Samuel, 26, has three goals and one assist in 15 league games and is formerly of QPR and Blackpool.

Seaman's promotion verdict

Former Leeds academy goalkeeper David Seaman insists Farke's men are now challenging for the Championship title after closing the gap on Leicester. The 60-year-old has predicted automatic promotion for the Whites, warning that attempts to win the play-offs will be a 'lottery'.

“I think that Leeds are now looking at trying to win the league,” he told the Seaman Says podcast. “That’s how close it’s got now. I think the three that went down [will get promoted].