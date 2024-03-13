Leeds United return to Elland Road this weekend as they welcome Millwall to West Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon. The Lions seem to have turned a corner of late, picking up three wins from their last four, but Leeds will be motivated by the fact that they can move to the top of the table with a result this weekend.

Leicester City, who have led the way for much of the campaign, are involved in FA Cup quarter-final action on Sunday and Leeds, who currently sit just three points behind the Foxes, have the chance to knock them off their Championship perch. They'll fancy their chances of doing just that, too, having won 11 of their last 12 games in the second tier, including last Friday night's comfortable win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Ahead of the weekend's clash, here's a look at the early team news coming out of Elland Road and The Den.

1 . OUT - Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) Bradshaw has been struggling with an Achilles injury and while he is expected to return before the end of the season, Sunday looks to be too soon for him. Photo Sales

2 . DOUBT - Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) Shackleton is pushing for a return to action this week but it remains to be seen whether he'll be passed fit. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . OUT: Kevin Nisbet (Millwall) Kevin Nisbet has been ruled out with a long-term hamstring injury Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

4 . Doubt - Allan Campbell (Millwall) The Luton Town loanee hasn't played since December and hasn't been named in the last four matchday squads Photo Sales

5 . OUT - Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) Pascal Struijk isn't expected to feature until after the international break as he recovers from an adductor issue. Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . OUT - Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) Dallas has been out since fracturing his femur in April 2022 and he is still on the comeback trail. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo Sales