Wales national team manager Rob Page believes the 'first class' Ethan Ampadu has potential to become a future captain ahead of the Leeds United star's 50th international cap.

Ampadu is one of four Leeds players who will join up with the Welsh squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 play-offs, where they face Glen Kamara’s Finland in the semi-finals before potentially meeting one of Estonia or Poland. The 23-year-old will head south with Dan James, Joe Rodon and on-loan Connor Roberts after Sunday's Championship clash at home to Millwall.

Ampadu and James are both in line for cap number fifty when Wales host Finland at the Cardiff City Stadium next Thursday and the pair have cemented themselves as crucial players in an exciting Wales squad. Page has been a regular attendee at Elland Road this season and is grateful to have such 'great lads' available.

"They're both incredible lads,” Page said of Ampadu and James. “Both at Leeds together. It's an easy one for me living in Sheffield so I thank them for that. But they're playing really well. Ethan's playing with Joe [Rodon] at the minute. The partnership's incredible.

"As lads, they're great lads. For what they've given to us and the country, Ethan's still a young lad and to potentially get his 50th cap is an incredible achievement. They deserve all of the plaudits they're going to get from that achievement. I'm just grateful to be a part of it when they do get that milestone.

"He [Ampadu] is captain of Leeds at the minute [with Pascal Struijk injured and Liam Cooper not starting]. A big club. He can play a multitude of positions. His attitude is first class. He's always got a smile on his face. He leads by example on and off the pitch. He's a model pro, and definitely a future captain."

Ampadu in particular has been outstanding for Leeds this season, having joined in a £7million deal from Chelsea in the summer. The versatile player has featured in 42 of the Whites' 43 games across all competitions, missing only the FA Cup fourth-round replay win at Plymouth Argyle last month.

In the absence of Pascal Struijk, who has been out since December with a complex adductor injury, the Welshman has formed an iron-clad centre-back partnership alongside Rodon. The pair have been crucial to Leeds keeping nine clean sheets since the turn of the year and winning 11 of a 12-game unbeaten run in the Championship.