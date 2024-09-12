Leeds United face their toughest test of the season when Burnley arrive at Elland Road on Saturday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayden Bogle knows ‘fight and spirit’ must be the minimum requirement when Burnley come to town on Saturday but hopes a fervent Elland Road atmosphere can play its part on a massive day in this early part of the season.

Leeds United face arguably their biggest test of the campaign so far this weekend, with fellow automatic promotion favourites Burnley looking to bounce back from disappointing results in their two games prior to the break. Scott Parker’s side were affected by a late-summer exodus and lost at early leaders Sunderland before a 1-1 Lancashire derby draw at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bogle’s start to life at Leeds since his £5million move from Sheffield United hasn’t exactly been plain sailing, with the right-back looking shaky in moments and producing costly errors. But the 24-year-old has knuckled down and been much-improved in recent weeks, and hopes to contribute towards a fourth straight clean sheet with the help of 36,000-plus behind him.

“The club's massive and what it means to the fans on a match day, when you're walking out, the noise and the support is crazy,” Bogle told LUTV. "That gives you that motivation to go and try and perform for them and that extra bit of motivation to go and pick up all three points.

“I've really enjoyed playing with the boys, really enjoyed playing in front of the fans, and yeah, I'm just excited to keep going. It'll be a good game as well [against Burnley], and I think we'll make sure that we're on it and we're up for the fight. I think that's the big thing in rival games. The baseline is having that fight and that spirit to not concede and then try and push to go and win the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bogle was one of just eight fit first-team players to remain at Thorp Arch over the last fortnight, with a number of international Whites off representing their respective countries before returning in the last few days. Daniel Farke labelled the break ‘difficult’ on Thursday but Bogle took a more positive stance, enjoying the chance to work on his individual game without the instant pressure of a weekend match.

“It's been good, the boys have been working hard on the training ground and we're looking forward to the game on the weekend,” the defender added of the recent break. “It's a great opportunity to get some extra work in, especially on the training pitch and work on some individual things as well. We all want to achieve the same goal and every day we're out there working hard to obviously keep improving, and going into game days trying to pick up the most points possible.”