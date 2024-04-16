Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Raphinha’s long-term future could see him back in England with reports suggesting a €60million (£51.2m) bid from a Premier League club has been rejected by Barcelona.

Leeds United sold Raphinha to Barcelona in a deal worth around £50m in July 2022, following their final-day win over Brentford that secured top-flight survival. It has not been plain sailing for the Brazilian since, with the increased competition among wide forwards seeing minutes limited.

Raphinha has knuckled down and come into form in recent weeks, however, netting a brace in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg win at PSG last week. That followed a late winner against Cadiz in the league and Spanish outlet Sport reports that such form has attracted more Premier League interest.

The €60m bid is said to have come from the Premier League, although the specific club is not named in the report. Barcelona have rejected the offer outright but could sell the former Leeds man and would listen to offers around €80m (£68.3m).

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for Raphinha on account of his proven top-flight experience, including the likes of Newcastle United and Arsenal. This report also suggests Chelsea and Manchester United could look to make a move.

Leeds did not insert any kind of sell-on clause in the deal which saw Raphinha head to Barcelona, having structured the deal in order to receive the money upfront. As such, they will not benefit from any sale.

Raphinha enjoyed two excellent seasons at Leeds, following his £17m arrival from French side Rennes in the summer of 2020. The tricky winger registered 17 goals and 11 assists in the league over two campaigns, often leaving Whites fans on the edge of their seats with moments of magic.