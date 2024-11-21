Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Sunday’s trip to Swansea City edges closer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are back in action this weekend and kick off their crucial winter schedule with a trip to Swansea City. Victory over Queens Park Rangers before the November break saw Daniel Farke’s side cut Sunderland’s four-point gap in half, with hope in West Yorkshire that momentum can really start to build now that international football is over for the year.

Farke will speak to the media on Friday ahead of Sunday’s trip to south Wales and looks to have welcomed back all of his international jet-setters without serious injury. Swansea will be no easy task to kick things back off though and in the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cresswell admission

Charlie Cresswell is ‘enjoying every moment’ of life in Toulouse, having found the one thing he lacked in Leeds - regular football. Leeds sold academy graduate Cresswell to the French outfit over the summer, following the agreement of a £3.8million fee, with the defender left frustrated over a lack of opportunity under Farke.

Cresswell signed a new contract and was handed the No.5 shirt at Leeds a year before, but regularly failed to make the matchday squad and did not play a single first-team minute from mid-February. The 22-year-old is understood to have queried that lack of involvement, with Farke publicly raising concerns over his focus levels.

“All I needed was to play matches in a row to get back to my level and gain confidence,” he told La Depeche. “Last year, I didn't play much. So it had been a long time since I had been able to play several matches in a row. Today, I'm back in shape and I'm enjoying every moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swansea prediction

David Prutton is expecting plenty of ‘bite’ when Leeds face Swansea on Sunday, with the three points tipped to head back up to West Yorkshire. Farke’s men beat their weekend hosts home and away last season and there are plenty of links between the two, with Joe Rodon, Dan James and Joel Piroe all former Swans.

“Leeds are back to winning ways after that win against QPR,” Prutton told the EFL predictions podcast. “Swansea, and Luke [Williams, manager] - we spoke about Bristol City doing well in 10th and Swansea are 11th. I think it will be a tough old task for Leeds down there.

“There’s always a bit of bite to this game as well. Leeds tend to find enemies wherever they go, but the significance of these to playing each other in the second-tier is one to keep an eye out for. The atmosphere should be electric. Swansea 1-2 Leeds.”