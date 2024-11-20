Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines ahead of Sunday’s trip to Swansea City.

International football is done for 2024 and Leeds United can now look forward to uninterrupted Championship action for the foreseeable future. Daniel Farke’s international jet-setters enjoyed promising breaks, with one even making history, but most importantly look set to return unscathed.

And Farke will be glad that Leeds’ trip to Swansea isn’t until Sunday, with plenty of time for the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Ao Tanaka to rest up and prepare for the return of domestic football. And ahead of that long trip to south Wales, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Brownhill interest

Leeds have been linked with a sensational swoop of Burnley captain Josh Brownhill - although they face one obvious hurdle and plenty of competition. TBR Football claim Elland Road recruitment chiefs are ‘keen’ on the midfielder, who is into the final months of his Turf Moor contract and of interest to teams across the continent.

Brownhill has been virtually ever-present since Burnley boss Scott Parker named him captain in the summer, registering five goals and one assist in 15 league games, but the 28-year-old hasn’t yet agreed a new deal, raising concerns he could leave for free in the summer. The midfielder is said to be giving ‘serious consideration’ to a move outside the UK and will be free to enter a pre-contract agreement come January.

Premier League trio West Ham, Fulham and Brighton are all thought to be keen on Brownhill, with Torino, Fiorentina and Lazio all ready to put a contract on the table. And while Leeds are also named, the Clarets captain is unlikely to swap one Championship club for another mid-way through the season.

Boro concern

Middlesbrough face a nervous January trying to keep hold of one star with reports of Premier League interest in Rav van den Berg. Football Insider report that Crystal Palace are ‘among several clubs’ tracking the Dutch defender with plans to test Boro’s nerve once the transfer window opens.

Van den Berg has cemented himself as one of the Championship’s best young defenders since joining Boro in 2023, operating comfortably at centre-back or right-back. And the 20-year-old’s recent performances have caught the eye of top-flight suitors looking to pick up second-tier talent.

Palace have a reputation for doing exactly that, having plucked Adam Wharton, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze in recent years. And the report suggests Oliver Glasner’s side will test the resolve of Boro in January, having tracked him for some time at the Riverside Stadium.