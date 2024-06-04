Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of Leeds United players have been linked with a summer move away from Elland Road.

Ilia Gruev is the latest Leeds United player to have caught the eye with reports in Germany suggesting the midfielder is on the radar of ‘several’ Bundesliga clubs including Borussia Dortmund.

After a stuttering start to life in West Yorkshire - thanks mostly to the presence of Ethan Ampadu in his place - Gruev enjoyed an excellent debut campaign at Leeds, quickly becoming one of the first names on Daniel Farke’s team sheet. The 24-year-old would undoubtedly have started every game since the 3-0 win over Cardiff City in January, were it not for an ankle injury picked up in March.

That form is thought to have attracted interest from a number of clubs and in failing to achieve promotion, Leeds have become vulnerable to approaches from top-flight clubs in England and across Europe. And now Sky Germany reports that Gruev is the latest star to emerge on the radar of potential suitors in the Bundesliga.

Among them are Borussia Dortmund, who last week lost the Champions League final against Real Madrid. The German side are thought to have sent transfer chief Sven Mislintat to Wembley last month to personally scout Gruev during the 1-0 Championship play-off final defeat against Southampton. ‘Observers’ from other clubs were also thought to be present and keeping tabs on the defensive midfielder.

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email.

Gruev has experience of Bundesliga football, having joined Leeds from Werder Bremen just last summer, where he began his professional career. And the Bulgarian is seemingly still liked by a number of German clubs who may look to take advantage of financial constraints in West Yorkshire. Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe recently told the Yorkshire Evening Post that some difficult decisions will be made in order to remain compliant with profitability and sustainability [P&S] rules.

“There are certain things that we need to do and we will make sure we are fully compliant with P&S, as we always have been,” he said. “And there are certain trade-offs that we have to make and so we'll have to get to the drawing board and figure out which moves we have to make sure that we are compliant. It's too early to say. Obviously Archie is a tremendous player, as are all of the players who put in so much effort for us, but you know, every season brings change and so I can't yet comment on it, but we'll see what happens."

Many expect the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto to be the ones leaving, with Gruev’s name rarely mentioned in media reports. The £4million summer arrival signed a four-year contract last year and has shown no intention of agitating to leave after just 12 months. He is currently away on international duty.