Crystal Palace 'will move' for £30m Leeds United star on one condition as loan flop in Aston Villa 'talks'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United have just 10 days left to prepare before the summer transfer window opens and speculation intensifies, with another busy summer expected in West Yorkshire. Defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final has consigned Daniel Farke’s men to another year of second-tier football, although the more optimistic will look forward to another thrilling promotion push over a nervy relegation battle.
Defeat at Wembley will almost certainly lead to a tougher summer, however, with Leeds expected to sell some stars in order to remain in line with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) - an issue chairman Paraag Marathe admitted to in a recent interview. It’s set to be another busy summer inside Elland Road and as this summer’s transfer window closes in, the YEP has taken a look at some of the latest stories.
Palace eyeing Summerville
Crystal Palace have emerged as the latest Premier League club eyeing Crysencio Summerville as a potential replacement for one of their own star attackers. The Mirror reports that Palace ‘will move’ for Summerville if they lose either Michael Olise or Eberechi Eze, with the pair attracting continued interest from Champions League clubs.
As with a number of top-flight clubs, Palace have held a long-standing interest in Summerville and have kept close tabs on the 22-year-old’s outstanding first season as a first-team regular at Leeds. Manager Oliver Glasner will look to strengthen in his first transfer window at Selhurst Park and the Eagles have a great reputation in allowing Championship talent to make the step up.
Olise and Eze are two great examples of that, having signed from Reading and QPR respectively, and the pair are now attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool. Palace hope to keep both on board but a sale of either would likely bring in £60million and around half of that could be assigned to landing Summerville.
Follow Farke’s side and the latest news with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free Leeds United email newsletter.
McKennie talks
Aston Villa are thought to be leading the race to sign former Leeds loanee Weston McKennie this summer after holding ‘talks’ with Juventus over his availability. HITC reports that Serie A giants Juventus are prepared to sell the American as part of widespread change, following the departure of manager Max Allegri.
McKennie underwhelmed during a half-season loan spell at Leeds last season, having arrived in January under the advice of Jesse Marsch before seeing his manager sacked just days later. The midfielder did little to endear himself to the Whites fanbase and moved back to Turin almost instantly after relegation was confirmed, later admitting he felt disappointed at the short spell in West Yorkshire.
But since returning to Juventus, the 25-year-old has rediscovered some form and caught the eye of several Premier League clubs, with Villa keen on strengthening their midfield options after qualifying for the Champions League. McKennie will enter the final 12 months of his current contract this summer and Juventus are thought to be open to a sale.