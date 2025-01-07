Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s been a difficult return to the Premier League for Leeds United’s former star.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville looks set for a major shake-up at West Ham, with reports Julen Lopetegui is due to be sacked.

West Ham are enduring a miserable 2024/25 campaign with recent heavy defeats against Manchester City and Liverpool leaving them 14th, just seven points clear of the relegation zone. The Hammers were widely tipped to challenge for European football following a busy summer in which they spent almost £120million, but poor results and performances have left them way short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lopetegui has been under pressure for several weeks, with reports at the end of November claiming he had two games to save his job. A 2-0 win at Newcastle in the first of those games provided a lifeline but fresh pressure emerged in December and the Guardian now claim West Ham have decided to change manager.

Confirmation hasn’t yet come and Lopetegui is thought to have even taken training on Tuesday, despite reports of his imminent exit. But the report claims West Ham chiefs have already approached Graham Potter and are now awaiting his decision before making the change. Potter is also thought to be of interest to Everton, who are weighing up whether to sack Sean Dyche.

Summerville’s West Ham struggles

A major frustration among West Ham supporters is Lopetegui’s inability to get a good squad performing, with no clear style of play and an inability to string form together. The Spaniard inherited plenty of quality, including the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus, and was backed over summer to the tune of over £120m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£28m of that budget was spent on Summerville, who left Leeds after winning Championship Player of the Season but failing to help his side to promotion. The Dutchman scored 20 goals and registered nine assists, cementing himself as the talisman of Daniel Farke’s side - but that status has not been forthcoming at West Ham.

Summerville has only started seven Premier League games this season as competition for attacking places is high, with Bowen, Paqueta and Kudus all preferred. The 23-year-old has only scored one goal as well, although Leeds fans might have enjoyed his late equaliser in a 2-1 win over Manchester United.

Potter a previous Leeds target

It remains to be seen whether Lopetegui will be in post for Friday’s FA Cup third round clash but it seems his days at West Ham are numbered. Hammers chiefs have met with Potter more than once in recent days and have the former Chelsea boss as their preferred candidate.

Despite his sacking from Chelsea in 2023, Potter remains highly regarded in the Premier League and was even thought to have been an ambitious target for Leeds following relegation. The former Brighton manager was a regular presence among the bookies’ favourites that summer, although Elland Road chiefs eventually opted to appoint Daniel Farke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Athletic’s Phil Hay later told the Square Ball that following their takeover, 49ers Enterprises were ‘really big’ on the ex-Chelsea boss, but they were unable to hold serious discussions with the 49-year-old having dropped down to the Championship. Summerville could have been managed by Potter if he’d have moved to Elland Road and that working partnership could soon come to fruition at West Ham.