Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are open to a mid-season exit.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Gelhardt’s Leeds United exit looks to be edging closer with reports of talks between the Whites and Championship rivals Hull City.

Gelhardt is expected to leave Leeds this month after registering just 10 minutes of league football, with the forward often missing from the matchday squad entirely. There was widespread interest in a loan deal for the 22-year-old over summer and the YEP understands a lot of that interest has remained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth, Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle and Preston North End are among a host of Championship clubs to remain keen on Gelhardt but it is Yorkshire rivals Hull now leading the race. The Hull Daily Mail claim talks are now underway for the former Wigan Athletic man to sign on loan for Saturday’s hosts.

Gelhardt is said to be keen on a move to the MKM Stadium while Leeds are also prepared to sanction his temporary exit, although they first want clarity over a hamstring injury that kept Patrick Bamford out of Saturday’s 3-3 draw. The report suggests a decision will be made before the week is up.

Gelhardt’s Leeds struggles

Despite showing glimpses of promise, Gelhardt’s Elland Road career has failed to take off with the youngster barely getting a look-in under Daniel Farke. The bulldozing forward played just 197 minutes of league football last season, fewer than the 212 he racked up during Leeds’ relegation campaign in which he left for Sunderland in January.

Minor fitness issues have done little to help but in truth, Gelhardt is a victim of the intense competition for minutes in Leeds’ attacking areas. Saturday was the forward’s first involvement in a matchday squad since the 0-0 draw at Bristol City on October 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love to have him around,” Leeds boss Farke told the YEP earlier this season. “He's homegrown. In each of the training sessions, he puts his heart really out. But the truth also, there's lots of quality options in this. He has played obviously also for us and for this club a bit more like a winger who comes inside. On the winger positions we have Daniel James, we have Manor Salomon, we have Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto.

“He has also played a bit like a like a like a striker a bit like a loose striker and we have there at the moment Joel Piroe, who has scored many goals, we've got Mateo Joseph and we must not forget Patrick Bamford right now, also with lots of lots of quality and a crucial player and thank God he's on his way to stay fit and to gain his fitness back. I can't always take four strikers with us.”

Gelhardt exit likely

Leeds have maintained they expect a quiet month but Gelhardt’s exit has been likely for some time. The forward will turn 23 in May and is approaching a critical juncture in his young career, with regular football imperative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was interest in January last season from Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers but Leeds had already hit their maximum quota for players loaned out at foreign teams. The Ibrox club have kept tabs on Gelhardt for the past 12 months, retaining interest over the summer and into the current transfer window.

There was also interest across the Championship and from two Belgian clubs, but Hull’s need for renewed attacking threat has seen them move to the front of the queue. The Hull Daily Mail report that should everything go through as planned, Gelhardt will go straight into Ruben Selles’ squad for Sunday’s FA Cup clash against Doncaster Rovers.