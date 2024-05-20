Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have a number of first-team players set to return from loan spells this summer.

Brenden Aaronson will return to Leeds United after completing his season on loan at Union Berlin with Saturday’s dramatic 2-1 win over SC Freiburg.

Aaronson was one of several players to force a temporary move away from Elland Road, having triggered a loan clause in his contract that became active following relegation to the Championship. The American joined Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin for the season but, having qualified for the Champions League the prior season, things didn't go as planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Union found themselves battling to stay in the German top-flight and Aaronson struggled individually, often suffering with the same physical problems he did at Leeds. The 23-year-old enjoyed an improved period in the new year but despite hitting his stride as the season came to an end, he will not be staying in Berlin.

A statement on Union Berlin’s website read: “Brenden Aaronson joined 1. FC Union Berlin on loan from relegated Premier League side Leeds United in the last summer transfer window, winning the hearts of Union fans with his dashing style of play, his speed and, not to forget, his decisive goal against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. After 38 appearances, two goals and two assists, his time in Berlin has come to an end and he is returning to England.”

Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.

That ‘decisive’ goal was undoubtedly the highlight of Aaronson’s season in Germany, with the midfielder coming off the bench to slot home an 84th-minute winner against Hoffenheim. That, and the winning goal against Werder Bremen a month later, would prove crucial in the relegation fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those goals handed Union their two most recent wins going into the final day, with poor runs on either side of those victories leaving them third-bottom and in the relegation play-off place. But the struggling side managed to beat Freiburg on Saturday thanks to a 92nd-minute penalty, with Bochum’s defeat against Werder Bremen consigning them to the play-off spot and securing safety for Union.

Aaronson is the first of several loanees who are expected to return to West Yorkshire in the coming weeks, with the futures of most not yet known. Jack Harrison missed Everton’s clash against Arsenal on Sunday due to injury, with Toffees director of football Kevin Thelwell confirming before the game that they will ‘continue discussions’ over the winger’s future.

Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente could soon return from Roma, although some reports have suggested the latter could make his loan permanent this summer. Max Wober and Marc Roca are also set to return from Borussia Monchengladbach and Real Betis respectively, albeit both temporary clubs have made clear their desire to either extend loans or secure permanent deals.

Luis Sinisterra’s loan move to Bournemouth was made permanent for around £20m in February, with Leeds able to put that income into their accounts for this season. Robin Koch’s contract at Elland Road expires in the summer and he has already agreed to extend his stay at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad