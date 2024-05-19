Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds United loanee has made a vow about the play-off final.

Whites loan star Joe Rodon has made a vow about next Sunday’s play-off final and signalled a calm message about Leeds United promotion pressure.

Tottenham centre-back Rodon has continually impressed during his season-long loan at Leeds who are now one game away from an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a goalless draw in last Sunday’s play-offs semi-final first leg at Norwich City, Leeds hammered the Canaries 4-0 in Thursday night’s second leg to set up a winner-takes-all final against Southampton at Wembley next Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to LUTV, Rodon hailed the magnitude of the occasion for everyone at the club but vowed that his side would now be completely focused on getting the result that was needed to put his side back in the country’s top flight.

"It's a massive occasion,” said Rodon of the play-off final. “We are just delighted to give everything, especially something to look forward to for the whole club, for everyone involved. "We are going to be focused this whole week now and we are going to give everything and hopefully try and get over the line."

Rodon also signalled a calm and confident message on how his side are dealing with the pressure of the play-offs. Asked how his side managed so well against Norwich, Rodon revealed: “Coming into the game, to be fair, in the dressing room and around the building in the last week or so it has been really positive and the boys have worked really hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad