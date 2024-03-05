Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will look to return to winning ways when they host Stoke City at Elland Road this evening after missing out on the chance to record 10 straight Championship victories. Daniel Farke's men were unable to break down 10-man Huddersfield on Saturday, leaving the John Smith's Stadium with just one point following a 1-1 draw.

Results elsewhere over the weekend have pulled all four promotion-chasing clubs even closer together with just eight points between Leicester City in first and Southampton in fourth, adding extra importance to a week that Leeds could feasibly finish at the top of the table. It's set to be another huge game this evening and in the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest Whites headlines.

Aaronson future

Brendan Aaronson may have played his last game for Leeds amid reports that he will get a transfer away this summer. Football Insider reports that the American is expected to either go out on loan again or leave permanently.

Aaronson joined Union Berlin on loan for the season last summer, with Leeds offered little chance to resist due to a clause in the midfielder's contract that meant he could go if the club were relegated. The 23-year-old has struggled to make an impact in the German capital, starting six Bundesliga games and scoring just one goal.

The report states that Leeds will put Aaronson up for sale this summer and are open to any appropriate offers, which may end up being another season-long loan in a bid to increase his market value. The former RB Salzburg man is contracted to the Whites until 2027.

Raphinha return

Raphinha could be set for a sensational return to the Premier League amid reports of his potential exit from Barcelona. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Brazilian could be sold as Barcelona bid to keep within their financial restrictions, having seen their salary cap cut earlier this year.

A number of Premier League clubs hold a long-standing interest in Raphinha, with the likes of Newcastle United and Arsenal keen on his signature back in 2022 when he left Leeds. The 27-year-old eventually joined Barcelona in a deal worth up to £55m but things have not gone perfectly since the move and he has made just 10 league starts this season.