Leeds United saw their nine-game winning run ended on Saturday as they drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town. However, the Whites have the opportunity to bounce back in style on Tuesday night when they take on Stoke City at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke will be preparing his side for that one in the hope that three points will be enough to carry them back into the automatic promotion spots in the Championship. Ahead of that game, the Yorkshire Evening Post has rounded up some of the biggest and most intriguing headlines around.

Leeds 'eye' Gent man

Leeds United could be set to challenge Chelsea and West Ham United for the signing of Gent defender Archie Brown. That's according to HITC, who report that the trio have been watching the left-back's performances and progress in Belgium ahead of a potential summer move, while Brentford and Fulham are also said to be keen.

Brown, who started his career at Derby County, has been a regular for Gent this season after making the move from Swiss club Lausanne-Sport last summer, making 29 appearances for the club and recording two assists. In that time the Birmingham-born 21-year-old is said to have emerged as one of the most promising young players in the Jupiler Pro League, with his performances catching the eye of some of English football's biggest clubs.

Leeds are known to be on the lookout for new full-back options, particularly on the left having found themselves struggling for options at times.

Goodman on Gray

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman fears Archie Gray may have to move on should Leeds United fail to secure promotion back to the Premier League. Gray, who turns 18 later this month, has been linked with a number of top flight clubs since his breakthrough into the Whites first-team this season.

The versatile midfielder is rumoured to be attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United ahead of the summer window, despite signing a new deal earlier this year. Leeds will be desperate to keep hold of their man, but Goodman believes their hopes of retaining the youngster may rest of regaining their Premier League status.

"It’s really important for Leeds to get back to the Premier League if they want to keep him. If not then he will end up a Premier League player with someone else," Goodman told MOT Leeds News.