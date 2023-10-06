Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marc Roca has revealed that Leeds United teammate Junior Firpo played a part in convincing him to leave Elland Road on loan to Real Betis this summer.

The Whites signed the midfielder from Bayern Munich last June for £10 million but after just one season, Roca is already out taking on a new challenge back in his home country. His exit, while only temporary for the time being, was part of Leeds’ mass exodus following their relegation from the Premier League. Roca was just one of 15 departures during the transfer window.

Speaking to Marca on his time at the club so far , the 26-year-old admitted that he had consulted with both Firpo and Joel Robles — who both played for Real Betis in recent years — before making his move to Seville ahead of the 2023/24 season. Roca said he ‘really wanted’ the move and the advice from his teammates helped encourage him in his decision.

“I spoke with Junior and Joel, who were with me at Leeds,” the midfielder said. “They told me not to think about it, that I would be very comfortable. They told me about the coach, the coaching staff, the locker room, the city, everything. In the end it is a plus that people very close to you give you this encouragement, this advice and the truth is that, just as they told me, I am feeling it now and I am finding it here in Seville.”

Roca has hit the ground running at Betis, starting all but one LaLiga match this season so far. In the latest clash against Valencia, he contributed a goal and an assist in the 3-0 win, which sees Los Verdiblancos sitting seventh in the table with 12 points from eight games.