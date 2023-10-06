A fresh Leeds United surge is expected as the Whites seek a new first in the club’s Championship promotion push.

Leeds ultimately dropped to 12th place in the table following last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Southampton which came on the back of a six-game unbeaten run for Daniel Farke’s side. After taking just two points from an opening possible nine, the Whites temporarily moved fifth in the table after last month’s 3-0 win at home to Watford before being leapfrogged by Hull City the following day as the Tigers won their game in hand.

Leeds have not been higher than sixth after a full round of games have been completed but a win at home to Saturday’s visitors Bristol City could now take United fifth heading into the international break and the bookies firmly expect the Whites to beat the Robins in Saturday’s 3pm kick-off at Elland Road.

Nigel Pearson’s side sit 11th in the table and only one point behind Leeds but the sixth-placed Whites are odds-on with every firm to take another three-point haul and no bigger than 11-20 but as short as 4-9. Bristol City can be backed at 11-2 whilst the draw is on offer at 7-2 and Leeds have the first seven players in the first scorer market in which Whites pair Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford are 9-2 joint favourites.

JOINT FAVOURITE: Fit-again Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, above, to score first in Saturday's Championship hosting of Bristol City at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Georginio Rutter and Joe Gelhardt are then both 6s, followed by Crysencio Summerville at 15-2, Dan James at 8s and then Jaidon Anthony at 17-2. Nahki Wells and Tommy Conway are rated the chief Robins threats but both are 12-1 to net the game’s first goal, followed by Harry Cornick and Raekwon Nelson who are both 14s.

Leeds moved back up to sixth place with Wednesday night’s 1-0 win at home to QPR but only on goal difference and the Whites are one of six teams on 16 points. Fifth-placed West Brom have a marginally better goal difference than the Whites and the Baggies play first this weekend with a Friday night trip to Birmingham City.

Fourth-placed Sunderland are three points ahead of Leeds but have a plus seven better goal difference. The Black Cats host Middlesbrough in a north-east derby tomorrow lunchtime. There is then another point up to Preston North End but something will have to give with one of the top three this weekend as the Lilywhites visit leaders Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon. Leaders Leicester City host Stoke City at the same time.

