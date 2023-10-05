Leeds United's predicted line-up v Bristol City with big question mark and attacker pushing

Leeds United will be swiftly back to action with Saturday’s Championship hosting of Bristol City – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Boss Daniel Farke made four changes to his side for Wednesday night’s Elland Road date against Queens Park Rangers as Luke Ayling, Joe Rodon, Archie Gray and full debutant Jaidon Anthony all came into the side.

Captain Liam Cooper, Glen Kamara and Dan James all dropped to the bench from the XI that started last Saturday’s disappointing 3-1 defeat at Southampton whilst Jamie Shackleton missed out altogether due to a shoulder injury suffered in training.

Leeds bounced back from the Saints reverse with a 1-0 victory against the Rs and Farke must now decide whether to make changes having kept a winning side for the visit to St Mary’s but ultimately seeing his Whites slump to defeat. That presents an obvious big question mark and the impressive re-emergence of Patrick Bamford is another key point to ponder.

Bamford was handed his second outing since recovering from a hamstring injury as a second-half substitute in Wednesday’s win against QPR and quickly impressed. Just three days later, this is how we think Leeds will line up against Bristol City. Junior Firpo, Djed Spence, Willy Gnonto and Stuart Dallas remain out as they continue their recoveries from injuries.

GK: Illan Meslier Clear first choice keeper and the Frenchman made a big save to thwart Lyndon Dykes late on in Wednesday night's hosting of QPR, denying the Hoops a late leveller from a game in which the Whites should have been out of sight in. Ever-present in the league so far this term.

RB: Luke Ayling Ayling came back into the side as captain against QPR and looks an automatic pick to stay there with Djed Spence still out and doubts about Jamie Shackleton with his shoulder injury.

CB: Joe Rodon Another player brought back into the side in midweek and it's hard to see the Wales international coming back out of it given his display at the heart of the defence.