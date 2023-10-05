Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's predicted line-up v Bristol City with big question mark and attacker pushing

Leeds United will be swiftly back to action with Saturday’s Championship hosting of Bristol City – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 6th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 07:19 BST

Boss Daniel Farke made four changes to his side for Wednesday night’s Elland Road date against Queens Park Rangers as Luke Ayling, Joe Rodon, Archie Gray and full debutant Jaidon Anthony all came into the side.

Captain Liam Cooper, Glen Kamara and Dan James all dropped to the bench from the XI that started last Saturday’s disappointing 3-1 defeat at Southampton whilst Jamie Shackleton missed out altogether due to a shoulder injury suffered in training.

Leeds bounced back from the Saints reverse with a 1-0 victory against the Rs and Farke must now decide whether to make changes having kept a winning side for the visit to St Mary’s but ultimately seeing his Whites slump to defeat. That presents an obvious big question mark and the impressive re-emergence of Patrick Bamford is another key point to ponder.

Bamford was handed his second outing since recovering from a hamstring injury as a second-half substitute in Wednesday’s win against QPR and quickly impressed. Just three days later, this is how we think Leeds will line up against Bristol City. Junior Firpo, Djed Spence, Willy Gnonto and Stuart Dallas remain out as they continue their recoveries from injuries.

Clear first choice keeper and the Frenchman made a big save to thwart Lyndon Dykes late on in Wednesday night's hosting of QPR, denying the Hoops a late leveller from a game in which the Whites should have been out of sight in. Ever-present in the league so far this term.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Clear first choice keeper and the Frenchman made a big save to thwart Lyndon Dykes late on in Wednesday night's hosting of QPR, denying the Hoops a late leveller from a game in which the Whites should have been out of sight in. Ever-present in the league so far this term. Photo: George Wood

Ayling came back into the side as captain against QPR and looks an automatic pick to stay there with Djed Spence still out and doubts about Jamie Shackleton with his shoulder injury.

2. RB: Luke Ayling

Ayling came back into the side as captain against QPR and looks an automatic pick to stay there with Djed Spence still out and doubts about Jamie Shackleton with his shoulder injury. Photo: George Wood

Another player brought back into the side in midweek and it's hard to see the Wales international coming back out of it given his display at the heart of the defence.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Another player brought back into the side in midweek and it's hard to see the Wales international coming back out of it given his display at the heart of the defence. Photo: George Wood

Even with Rodon staying in the side, Farke could bring back his captain and have Rodon and Liam Cooper as his centre-back axis. Struijk, though, has made an impressive start to the season - playing every minute of every league game so far - and is forming a solid partnership next to Tottenham loanee Rodon. Surely has to stay in the XI.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Even with Rodon staying in the side, Farke could bring back his captain and have Rodon and Liam Cooper as his centre-back axis. Struijk, though, has made an impressive start to the season - playing every minute of every league game so far - and is forming a solid partnership next to Tottenham loanee Rodon. Surely has to stay in the XI. Photo: George Wood

