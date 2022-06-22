Leeds United supporters have given a passionate response to Tony Dorigo’s open letter to current Whites star Kalvin Phillips.

The former England full-back delivered an open and honest offering to Phillips as speculation over his next move continues to dominate the headlines.

Manchester City are reportedly considering an offer for his services and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain have also been linked with a move for the midfielder in recent weeks.

As it stands, Leeds are yet to receive a bid for one of their prized assets and their focus seems to be on fighting off interest in Brazilian star Raphinha after Arsenal reportedly submitted an unsuccessful bid for the forward.

For now, Phillips remains a Leeds United player and will kick off the new Premier League season as a key part of Jesse Marsch’s squad.

Despite former Whites star Dorigo suggesting he would not begrudge Phillips a move to a club fighting for major silverware, the open letter has received approval from a number of the Elland Road faithful.

INSPIRATION: Tony Dorigo, front, knows exactly the impact the Elland Road crowd can have on players, the former Whites left back pictured in action against second round League Cup visitors Tranmere Rovers back in October 1991. Picture by YPN.

Responding on Facebook, Leeds supporter Jane Jordan said: “Well said, there’s something about that home grown passion that is like nothing else.

“Look at Mark Noble and West Ham, he’s given everything for that club and loved for it, very refreshing in this world.”

The letter also met the approval of Gary Templeman.

He said: “Great post from Tony Dorigo. Prefer Kalvin to stay but Man City is a great option for him. So he can come back to Leeds and get the reception he deserves.

“PSG as well, that says how far he has come. Good luck Kalvin, but remember you’re Leeds United, family are there too. Every game getting cheered off and singing Yorkshire Pirlo.”

Jamie Denton believes Phillips must think carefully about what a move to Manchester City or PSG could mean for his career and reveals he hopes the midfielder stays at Elland Road.

“He knows going to Man City is a risk. If he’s a bench player, will lose his England spot,” he said.

“He will never play with the same passion anywhere as he does for Leeds neither will a crowd ever get behind him the way the Leeds crowd does. Choice is his but I hope he stays.”

Jon Wood echoed those fears, saying: “Go warm City’s bench with so many others that are sideline players at big clubs. Sad to see.”

However, Morris Parker insisted the club should be allowing their top stars to depart for fellow Premier League clubs.

He posted: “Leeds should not be selling our good players to other Prem sides. We need to build to stay in the top flight.”

In response to that comment, Michael Harris countered by explaining Leeds may need to sell when demand and his asking price is high.

He posted: “Problem is now is the best price we will get for him. Who’s to say he will stay fit.

“Another season without him, then he leaves for next to nothing. A lot of factors involved. If we can get £50m+ then I’d take it.”

Dan Nicholson also admitted he would not blame Phillips if he chose to play alongside some of world football’s biggest names.

He said: “Tony has got it spot on here for me. If Kalvin gets the chance to go play alongside Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, you can’t grudge him for it.

“Unreal opportunity for a player that’s grafted his way to be one of best English midfielders around at the minute. Go win some trophies boy!!”