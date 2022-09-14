The Premier League are looking to introduce a semi-automated offside system for the 2023/24 season - according to reports.

As it stands, any offside decisions are made by the referee’s assistants, with a video assistant referee only getting involved if a ‘clear and obvious’ error has been made.

The current system has attracted criticism and several contentious VAR calls have provoked anger and frustration throughout the opening month of the Premier League season.

Much of that frustration has been caused by the use of digital lines to make a decision on marginal offside calls - but that could all change if the Premier League go ahead with their plans for next season.

The Times have reported nine Premier League clubs already have ‘basic Hawkeye infrastructure’ in place to allow for ‘easier installment’ of the equipment required to run the new system.

Leeds United are not one of the clubs mentioned - but will get a chance to vote on the possible introduction of the system after this year’s World Cup.

The new system would send an automated alert to a VAR official when a player is offside and uses tracking technology and artificial intelligence to make instant decisions.

The officials would still have to verify the final call but it is expected a final decision could be made within 0.5 seconds, bringing an end to delayed goal celebrations that have frustrated supporters around the country.

The system works by using 12 cameras around a stadium to track players and the ball, with officials receiving an alert on a wristwatch when a player is offside.

The new system has been used in the Champions League this season and will be utilised in the World Cup in Qatar later this year.