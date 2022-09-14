Leeds United man ‘fit and ready’ as former player impressing on trial

Leeds United will remain on the sidelines this weekend after their fixture at Manchester United was postponed.

That means Jesse Marsch’s men will not return to action until they host Aston Villa on the first weekend of October, by which time they will not have played a competitive fixture in one day short of a month.

However, their lack of on-field action has not prevented the Whites from hitting the headlines over the last 24 hours.

On-loan Whites star issues fitness update

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts is ‘fit and ready’ to make an impact during his loan spell with Championship club Queens Park Rangers.

The 23-year-old moved to Loftus Road on a season-long loan and marked his debut with a goal in a Carabao Cup win against Charlton Athletic.

The striker marked another step on his return to fitness after his 2021/22 campaign was cut short by surgery on a hamstring injury.

Speaking to the club website ahead of Wednesday night’s meeting with Millwall, he said: “For me, personally, I’ve been getting back up-to-speed after the serious injury I had last season. I’m hoping that I’m over that now and I feel like I’m as fit and strong as I have been for some time.

“I’m pleased with the impact that I’ve had already. But I always want more and hopefully I can keep my place in the team on a regular basis and contribute with goals.”

Former Leeds midfielder set for Championship trial

Liam Bridcutt could get a chance to reignite his career after being handed a trial by Championship club Blackpool.

The 33-year-old worked under current Seasiders manager Michael Appleton during his time at Lincoln City.

Appleton revealed the club and the former Leeds United midfielder will ‘have a look’ at each other before making a final decision.

He told The Blackpool Gazette: “He’s enjoyed it, the players have enjoyed having him around as have the staff, so let’s see how the next couple of weeks progress.