Diego Flores was part of Bielsa’s coaching staff for six years at Lazio, Lille and Leeds and during their time at Elland Road coupled his coaching duties with translating the head coach in press conferences.

Flores departed the club to go travelling with his partner once promotion to the Premier League was secured and then made his own managerial debut by taking over at Godoy Cruz.

The 41-year-old was appointed in September 2021 and made a bright start to life in the hot seat, but departed by mutual consent the following April.

His name has now come up in connection with the vacancy at the stadium named after his mentor Bielsa, in Rosario.

Speaking to local radio programme Zapping Sports, Flores made his interest in the position clear but revealed it was not the only position for which he is in contention.

"Personally I have not had contact with any Newell's leader,” he said.

"I am aware that he has [considered my name] and that makes me proud. I have a work team prepared, Newell’s is on our radar – we know [the club] deeply.

NEWELL'S LINK - Ex-Leeds United assistant Diego Flores (second left) has been linked with the Newell's Old Boys managerial vacancy, at the stadium named after Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: PA

“I see a rich squad, the number of youth is surprising. We are ready, although we have open talks with three clubs.”

Flores, who also spoke of an ‘incredible experience’ working under Bielsa, would be taking over a Newell’s who find themselves 17th in the 26-team Argentine top flight after the resignation of boss Javier Sanguinetti.

Leeds supporters took a keen interest in the Rosario outfit while Bielsa was in charge at Elland Road, and vice versa. He made no secret of his affections for the club where his playing and coaching careers began.

His multi-million pound donation financed a training centre and team hotel, the plans for which were drawn up by his sister Maria Eugenia’s architectural firm.

"From the club who formed me, I received more from Newell’s Old Boys than what I gave to them,” Bielsa said in 2018.

“I’m actually paying a debt to Newell’s Old Boys rather than making a gift.”