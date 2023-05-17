Everton's referral to an independent commission by the Premier League over an alleged breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules will not be fast tracked, according to reports.

Leeds United’s Premier League relegation rivals were charged with the breaches by the Premier League in March.

The Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules state that clubs are only allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over three years. Everton reported combined losses of £371.8 million over a three-year period ending in 2021/22.

Everton ‘strongly contest’ the allegations of financial breaches and are ‘prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission.’

Sean Dyche’s side could be punished if found guilty, including a possible points deduction, transfer embargoes, reduced playing squads, substantial fines and in the most severe cases, expulsion from the league.

According to The Times, Everton’s direct relegation rivals - reported to be Leeds United, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Southampton - wanted any possible punishment to imposed before the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

However, the process to see if the Toffees should face sanctions will not be fast-tracked.

Leeds are currently 18th in the Premier League with 31 points, one point behind Everton in 17th. Nottingham Forest are 16th on 34 points with Leicester 19th on 30 points. Southampton’s relegation was confirmed last weekend with two games remaining.

Last May, relegation-threatened Leeds and Burnley submitted a joint letter to the Premier League threatening to bring legal action for substantial damages against the league and Everton after the club reported combined losses of £371.8 million over a three-year period. Following Leeds’ survival on the final day of the 2021/22 season, the club opted not to pursue their claim.

It has been reported by the Daily Mail that clubs could again seek to sue Everton if the Goodison Park club survives.

