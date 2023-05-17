Joseph scored 16 times in PL2 across 21 appearances during 2022/23, leading Michael Skubala and Paco Gallardo’s young side to promotion via the play-offs.

The Spanish-born England youth international is currently away on international duty with the Three Lions at the Under-20 World Cup where he will compete alongside teammate Darko Gyabi.

Joseph is in direct competition with several talented PL2 peers for the prize, including Manchester City trio Oscar Bobb, Carlos Borges and Dire Mebude, West Bromwich Albion’s Reyes Cleary, Southampton’s Dominic Ballard as well as Chelsea’s Alfie Gilchrist and Crystal Palace youngster Jack Wells-Morrison.

Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, including 16 in PL2 (Pic: Leeds United)

"Nominees were selected by the Premier League Football Development Panel after PL2 club coaches proposed the best performances by opposing players throughout the season.

“The panel will decide the winner, who will be announced next week,” a statement on the Premier League website reads.

Previous winners of the PL2 Player of the Season award include Man City’s James McAtee (2021/22), who this season won promotion to the Premier League whilst on loan at Sheffield United. Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson (2017/18) won the award a number of years ago before spells on loan at TSG Hoffenheim and Feyenoord punctuated his time at the Emirates’ Stadium.

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones – now a Premier League regular at Anfield – was also named PL2 Player of the Season in 2019/20.