Premier League rivals “confident” of signing €40m rated Leeds United target

Leeds United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Charles De Ketelaere after recent reports confirmed that another Premier League side are “confident” of beating them to the Belgian’s signature.

Leicester City have joined the Elland Road side in pursuing the Belgian international, according to 90min, and have been tracking the 21-year old for months.

The attacking midfielder currently plays for Belgian First Division A champions Club Brugge who value him at €40 million (£34.5m), a price that both Leicester and Leeds are “are ultimately willing to pay”.

Who is Charles De Ketelaere? Belgian international linked with Leeds United

Charles De Ketelaere is a 21-year old attacking midfielder who plays for Club Brugge in the Belgian First Division A.

Born in Bruges, he made his way through the youth set up at the Jan Breydel Stadium and broke into the first team during the 2019/20 season.

After making 25 appearances and scoring two goals across all competitions in his debut campaign the Belgian youth international established himself as a key part of the Blauw-Zwart squad.

De Ketelaere has since turned out 120 times in all competitions for the club and scored 26 goals while winning the Belgian First Division A title in three consecutive seasons and the Belgian Super Cup in 2021.

He earned his first senior cap for the Red Devils in 2020 and has since played for his country eight times and scored one goal.

Latest on Leicester City interest and Leeds United transfer hopes

As per 90min, Leicester City are confident of signing Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge this summer despite strong interest from Leeds.

The website claims that the Foxes have been tracking the forward “for months” and are among several European sides monitoring the situation.

There sources have indicated that Club Brugge are holding out for €40 million, which they say both Leicester and Leeds are “ultimately willing to pay” but “will likely test the waters with opening bids closer to €30m.”