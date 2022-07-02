The 23-year-old is expected to secure a loan move over the next week, ahead of Leeds' departure for their pre-season tour in Australia, and QPR are thought to be leading the chase for his services.

It's likely that Roberts will secure a season-long loan, although the deal may include a view to a permanent deal in the event of a promotion.

Last season the Welsh international played 23 times in the Premier League but struggled for end product, scoring just once and adding a single assist. Only seven of his top flight appearances were starts, however, and his season ended on the day Jesse Marsch's first game in charge. Roberts came off the bench against Leicester only to rupture his hamstring almost immediately. He tried to play on, with Leeds having used all three substitutes, but the severity of the injury prevented him from running and four days later he underwent surgery on his hamstring that ruled him out of the remainder of the campaign.

Roberts was a January 2018 signing for the Whites and he has played 108 times since then, scoring nine goals. Niggling injuries have played a disruptive part in his time at Elland Road, although last season he enjoyed a long spell of full fitness until his hamstring problem. Opportunities for him at Leeds would be restricted next season, with director of football Victor Orta working on a deal for a new striker to bolster Jesse Marsch's attacking options. Marsch already has Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo to choose from, with Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood expected to push for more game time in the upcoming campaign.

Roberts is not the only first team squad member set for a loan move over the course of the next week. Midfielder Jamie Shackleton is also expected to have his immediate future confirmed, with several clubs interested in his services.

Shackleton too has had more than his fair share of injury issues over the past few seasons and, like Roberts, has shown flashes of his potential without being able to nail down a starting place. The 22-year-old played 14 times in the Premier League last season but was hampered by knocks sustained in December and March.

Leeds are also listening to loan offers for the likes of Stuart McKinstry, Charlie Cresswell and Jack Jenkins. Millwall have been leading the pack of clubs interested in highly-rated centre-half Cresswell.