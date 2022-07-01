Leeds United’s summer transfer window continues to gather pace, with the Whites linked to a number of potential new signings.

Deals for Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristnesen, and Marc Roca mean that Jesse Marsch’s men have already been busier than many of their Premier League peers, but there is little sign that they will slow down in their recruitment drive any time soon.

The Whites are also dealing with two potential high-profile exit sagas as well.

Talismanic midfielder Kalvin Phillips is expected to seal his switch to Manchester City imminently, while several clubs continue to pursue Brazilian winger.

With all of that in mind, we’ve gathered up Friday’s latest Leeds United-related transfer news below...

De Ketelaere price detailed

Leeds United could seal the big money signing of Club Brugge talent Charles De Ketelaere for an initial £30.1 million plus bonuses, according to RTL journalist Alexandre Braeckman.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, the reporter suggested that the Belgian champions would ideally like to keep the 21-year-old for at least another season, but also claimed that they could be tempted into a sale if the right offer were to come along.

He said: “Bruges is still trying to convince Charles to stay for one more season, that’s the main ambition, but they will analyze every offer that’s made.

“I expect, personally, that they could agree a fee around 30, €35m [£30.1m] plus bonus.”

Adams could leave Leipzig

USA international Tyler Adams could be allowed to leave RB Leipzig this summer, with Leeds United among the clubs interested in signing the midfielder on loan, according to The Athletic.

The Whites are expected to be on the lookout for a new central midfielder in the near future as Kalvin Phillips’ move to Premier League champions Manchester City edges closer to completion.

And Adams, who previously worked alongside Elland Road boss Jesse Marsch at New York Red Bulls, is said to be one of a number of names that Leeds are “considering” as a replacement.

Sources in Germany suggest that Leipzig would be willing to allow the 23-year-old to leave on a temporary basis with a view to a permanent move in the coming weeks, despite his current contract running until 2025.

Leeds make Traore request

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Sassuolo midfielder Hamed Traore in recent days, and now the Serie A club’s CEO has confirmed that contact has been made.

The Ivorian is a man in demand this summer, with AC Milan also understood to be monitoring his situation in Emilia-Romagna.

But it is Leeds who have been name-checked specifically by Neroverdi chief Giovanni Carnevali.

Discussing a list of potential exits during an interview with Corriere dello Sport, as per Sport Witness, he said: “We have received a request [for Traore from Leeds], but I repeat, we will not sell all of them.”