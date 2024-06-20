Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round up of the latest transfer news from across the Championship

The summer transfer window is open and Championship clubs are beginning to get their business done. Leeds United have been patient so far and they are yet to dip into the market.

However, it promises to be an interesting summer at Elland Road with players set to arrive and be sold as the club strive to build a squad that Daniel Farke can take back to the Premier League. Automatic promotion will be the aim for Leeds but so many other sides will have their eyes on a top two berth. With that in mind, here's a round-up of what's happening elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twente enter Weghorst race

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FC Twente boss Joseph Oosting has revealed his interest in signing Burnley man Wout Weghorst this summer. Weghorst, who is currently away at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands, has spent the last two seasons away from Burnley on loan and is widely expected to move on once more.

According to Fabrizio Romano, he is in advanced talks to join Ajax, but the two clubs have not entered negotiations just yet and it would seem Twente, who finished third last season, two places above Ajax, believe there could be a deal to be done.

"[Myron] Boadu and Weghorst are players who would like to play at Twente," Oosting said. "It's as simple as that. Then it's about whether we can get them. I have read it too, I cannot comment on all the speculations.

"I think there is another interest behind bringing this. I know how that works. We are not crazy. I have no other news than I have had before. I am quite relaxed about that. I had some texts with him this morning [Wednesday], we ask how things are with each other, but not yet whether we will see each other in a few weeks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City man wanted

West Ham United and Southampton are keen on landing promising Hull City winger Jaden Philogene this summer, according to Teamtalk. Philogene joined the Tigers from Aston Villa last year and his performances in black and amber have certainly not gone unnoticed.

In 32 Championship appearances he bagged 12 goals and set up six more to help Hull go within touching distance of the play-offs. As such, the Tigers are now preparing to field interest from the Premier League pair, with the two clubs planning moves for the 22-year-old.

Hull would be reluctant to lose the England U21 international and the same can be said for Jacob Greaves, who is attracting interest from Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich and West Brom eye Ligue 1 man

According to Foot Mercato, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion are keen on Toulouse defender Moussa Diarra. Diarra is due to leave the French club when his contract expires at the end of the month and it would seem that both clubs are sniffing around the versatile Mali international.