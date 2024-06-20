Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are one of several clubs to have been linked with a move for Joe Rodon this summer as he prepares to leave Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City may just have given themselves an advantage in the race to sign Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The Foxes are said to be interested in Rodon after being impressed with his performances last season in the colours of Leeds United.

Leeds’ interest in re-signing Rodon has been widely reported, with the club keen to add the Wales international to their ranks permanently despite failing to win promotion to the Premier League. Southampton and Ipswich Town, who are readying themselves for their first season back in the top flight, are also said to be keen.

However, Leicester may well be hoping the opportunity to work under Steve Cooper once more might just be enough to lure the centre-back to the King Power Stadium. After losing Enzo Maresca to Chelsea at the start of the summer, the Foxes have moved to appoint Cooper on a three-year deal.

The former Nottingham Forest man will get to work immediately to prepare his side for the start of pre-season and he will be keen to add to his side, too, in order to give the Foxes the best chance of competing on their return to the top flight. Cooper's first role in senior management came with Swansea City, where he worked with Rodon and helped to develop him into the player he is today.

While Rodon did struggle with injuries during his time working with the Welshman, he managed to make 25 appearances under Cooper's stewardship and his performances and improvement paved the way for his move to Tottenham in 2020. Of course, a lot has happened since their time together at Swansea, but the idea of working for a manager he knows and trusts in the Premier League might just appeal.

Speaking in 2019 about Rodon and his potential, Cooper told Wales Online: "I think Joe is a big player for us. He has had a very good start to the season, and the exciting thing with Joe is he is only going to get better.

“I really believe in his potential. He is a right-footed centre-back playing on the left, which just shows his quality of how he can play with the ball.

“He is taking great responsibility, with and without the ball, and he is only going to grow in this environment. I think he is a really good player and I am enjoying working with him. He loves Swansea, he loves playing for the football club. He is proud to represent the club – those are his words not mine – and he is giving his all day in and day out.

“It’s a real honour to work with him and the guys every day as they only want to improve and support their team-mates. Joe is a fantastic example of that. If he keeps going as he only good things will happen for him with club and country.”

