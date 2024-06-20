Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United do not expect to make a loss on midfielder Marc Roca’s sale to Real Betis, despite reportedly accepting a £5 million reduction on the initial fee paid for the ex-Bayern Munich midfielder.

Reports in Spain claim Leeds United have been negotiated down to a transfer fee worth 'less than £4.3 million' in Marc Roca's permanent switch to Real Betis.

Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo claim Real Betis chiefs are pleased with negotiations for central midfielder Roca as they have been able to talk Leeds down from their initial asking price of £10 million this summer.

Had the Whites been promoted back to the Premier League, Roca's asking price is likely to have remained the same which may have complicated matters regarding his return to Seville after spending the season on loan there last term.

However, Leeds remaining in the second tier of English football meant the LaLiga club had the option to extend Roca's loan by a further season, or buy the 27-year-old permanently at a knock-down price.

The Spanish side have opted for the latter, which Leeds are all too willing to entertain given it releases funds in the form of Roca's wages. But, Spanish reports suggest the final fee for the midfielder will come to less than 5 million Euros.

Roca signed for Leeds two summers ago in a £10 million deal from FC Bayern Munich in Germany but endured middling form in his one and only season in England, subsequently joining Los Verdiblancos after exercising a relegation loan release clause in his United contract following relegation.

Leeds were initially keen to recoup the majority of their investment in the former Under-21 European champion given his age profile and top flight experience, but found their negotiating position weakened by failure to win promotion.

Still unconfirmed, Roca's exit is expected to be rubberstamped in the coming days, calling time on a largely unsuccessful spell at Elland Road once-and-for-all.

If the purported fee is true, it will represent a £5 million deficit from Leeds' original investment, although the loss reported in United's accounts next year will reflect a smaller financial hit - if at all. This is due to Roca's present book value of £5 million with two years remaining on his four-year Leeds contract, given half of the initial fee has already been amortised.

Selling below said book value would see Leeds report a loss on the player which in the grand scheme of things, will not be too difficult for the club to swallow as opposed to a more substantial figure. But, due to the reported sale price matching Roca’s book value, in terms of Profitability and Sustainability (P&S), the cost of the sale evens out.

Leeds sources also say that while the fee is undisclosed, they will not make a loss when it comes to P&S.