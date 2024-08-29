Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s incoming midfielder caught the eye of a top-flight boss this summer.

Ao Tanaka is expected to become a Leeds United player in the coming days and arrives in West Yorkshire with the admiration of Premier League management.

Tanaka flew over to the UK on Thursday morning after Leeds and Fortuna Dusseldorf agreed on a £3.5million fee, with the 25-year-old set for medical tests ahead of confirming his move to Elland Road. Daniel Farke has been a big fan of the midfielder for some time, with links emerging during his first summer as Whites boss a year ago, and looks set to fill a major gap in his squad.

The Japan international enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 campaign in Dusseldorf, registering seven goals and three assists in 30 2.Bundesliga appearances before featuring for his country in World Cup qualifying in June. Following a brief break, he returned for pre-season and excelled in a 2-1 win over newly-promoted Ipswich Town at the end of July.

And Tanaka’s performance clearly caught the eye of Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, who picked out the combative midfielder as one to watch. "Ao Tanaka - the midfielder," he told German newspaper Rheinische Post when asked which opposition player he’d like to sign. "Anyone who is serious about football will know a little about him. He has incredible technique. But there are other good players at Fortuna, too."

Rheinische Post insisted at the time there was no concrete interest from Ipswich, but McKenna has carved out an excellent reputation for identifying talent and evidently had one eye on Tanaka. Time will tell how the midfielder performs in the white shirt of Leeds but £3.5m could soon be seen as a bargain, if potential is fulfilled.

What looks certain is that Tanaka will fit the profile of midfielder wanted by Farke this summer, with the Leeds boss making a conscious move to have greater attacking threat from that area of the pitch. Glen Kamara left for Stade Rennais without ever finding the net and Joe Rothwell’s loan move from Bournemouth provided an early clue for a change in dynamic.

Tanaka’s 10 goal contributions last season presented a best-ever individual campaign and the Japanese international has regularly been involved going forward throughout his career, both for Dusseldorf and previous club Kawasaki Frontale. He has also scored for his country at a major tournament.

Hull City arrive at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon and, all being well, Tanaka should be registered in time to be eligible. Whether he actually features is another matter, with Farke preferring to ease new signings in and unlikely to start someone who has not trained with his new teammates.

Match-goers could still see a couple of fresh faces, however, with attacking pair Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon both set to be involved, following respective moves from UD Almeria and Tottenham Hotspur. Farke will provide an update on team news, transfers and more when he speaks with the press on Thursday afternoon.