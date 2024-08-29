Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hosts his pre-match press conference this afternoon ahead of the Whites' fixture versus Hull City this weekend.

Farke is renowned for preferring not to speak about incoming players until they have been officially signed by the club, which means he is expected to talk freely about the recent arrivals of Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon - both of whom will be available to play this weekend.

Leeds welcome Tim Walter's City side to Elland Road on the back of a 2-0 win over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday last Friday in what was a convincing performance at both ends of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United are not anticipated to lose any further players between now and the end of the transfer deadline, which occurs late tomorrow evening and the Leeds boss will hope to have as many squad members available to him as possible.

Patrick Bamford remains a doubt after pulling up with a hamstring issue in training late last week. The 30-year-old striker sat out the 2-0 victory at Hillsborough, as did Max Wober with a calf problem. Farke will provide updates on those two and any other injury concerns from 1:30pm this afternoon.