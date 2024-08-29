Leeds United vs Hull City: Daniel Farke on new signings, transfers, Patrick Bamford injury and deadline day
Farke is renowned for preferring not to speak about incoming players until they have been officially signed by the club, which means he is expected to talk freely about the recent arrivals of Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon - both of whom will be available to play this weekend.
Leeds welcome Tim Walter's City side to Elland Road on the back of a 2-0 win over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday last Friday in what was a convincing performance at both ends of the pitch.
United are not anticipated to lose any further players between now and the end of the transfer deadline, which occurs late tomorrow evening and the Leeds boss will hope to have as many squad members available to him as possible.
Patrick Bamford remains a doubt after pulling up with a hamstring issue in training late last week. The 30-year-old striker sat out the 2-0 victory at Hillsborough, as did Max Wober with a calf problem. Farke will provide updates on those two and any other injury concerns from 1:30pm this afternoon.
Full-back hunt nearing a conclusion
Transfer latest
A denial from Leeds.
On the agenda
Here’s what we anticipate Daniel Farke will be asked this afternoon:
- Team news vs Hull City
- Further incomings
- Thoughts on Ramazani and Solomon
- Progress on Tanaka transfer
- Injury update
- Patrick Bamford and Max Wober availability
Signings, signings, signings
Leeds have added two since Farke’s last pre-match presser. Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon are in the building and have trained ahead of this weekend’s meeting with the Tigers.
Ao Tanaka of Fortuna Dusseldorf has just landed at Leeds-Bradford Airport, as well. Let’s see if he’s registered in time to be involved at the weekend.
Welcome to Thorp Arch
Hello, we’re up at the training ground today for Daniel Farke’s pre-Hull City press conference which is due to kick off at 1:30pm.
Plenty to talk about this week...
