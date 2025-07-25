Leeds United’s expected key new rivals are losing a star man in a £27m transfer.

Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals Burnley are set to lose a star man in a £27m transfer back to Manchester City.

Goalkeeper James Trafford came through the ranks at City before joining Burnley for a fee of £14m in July 23.

The keeper has since excelled for the Clarets, excelling as part of an incredible defence as Burnley sealed promotion back to the Premier League last season as Championship runners-up behind Leeds.

Newcastle United offer matched

Trafford, though, is now set to move back to City who have agreed a £27m deal to re-sign the keeper who is expected to sign a five-year deal with the option of a further year.

Newcastle United had agreed a fee for Trafford but City matched the offer to re-sign their former youngster who will now challenge Ederson for the no 1 jersey.

Burnley are expected to prove key new rivals to Leeds in the quest for Premier League survival.

The Clarets are second favourites to go down, above favourites Sunderland but behind third-favourites Leeds.