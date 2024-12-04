Young Leeds United midfielder nets fourth goal in six games as side go top of the table after penalty heroics
Leeds' youngsters went two points clear atop eight-team Group C after initially drawing 2-2 with Halifax at The Shay on Tuesday evening.
Rhys Chadwick opened the scoring before former Leeds academy player Owen Bray equalised for the hosts, currently 10th in the National League.
Joe Snowdon added a second for Leeds with 10 minutes of normal time remaining but a stoppage time equaliser by Halifax's Adam Senior sent the tie to penalty kicks.
United recovered from their late concession to win the shootout 5-3 with a considerable hand from stopper Rory Mahady who saved Senior's kick from 12 yards.
Leeds had previously beaten non-league sides Gateshead and Boston United in their opening two National League Cup fixtures and are now in pole position to qualify for the knockout rounds with bottom-of-the-table Tamworth the only remaining group stage opponent still to be played.
Opening scorer Chadwick netted his fourth goal in six games from midfield since the beginning of October - the 17-year-old continuing a rich vein of form.
XI: Mahady (GK), Dudley, Richards, Cresswell (C), Lopata-White, Toulson, Douglas, Chadwick, Chambers, Snowdon, McDonald. Subs not used: Kenyon (GK), Bird, Lane, Pickles, Vincent, Howard, Boast.